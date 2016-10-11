Reports pedestrian has been hit by car in North Rockhampton

5.50PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services are responding to reports a car has hit a pedestrian in North Rockhampton.
Initial reports indicate the incident occurred about 5.35pm in Kawana.
More information to come.
