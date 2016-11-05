34°
Reports serious fungal disease is spreading

5th Nov 2016 10:00 AM
Serious fungal disease Myrtle Rust has spread throughout the region.
Serious fungal disease Myrtle Rust has spread throughout the region.

NEIL Fisher has renewed warnings of the serious fungal disease Myrtle Rust, with reports it has spread through Rockhampton and Gracemere.

Green thumbs may have noticed the fruit on their Lilly Pillies, Rose Apples and Beach Cherries in particular were covered in a gold dust; signs of the disease.

"The first signs of rust infection are tiny raised lesions or pustules usually on the new growth,” Mr Fisher said.

"These produce bright yellow spores. Older lesions or pustules may produce dark brown spores or a mixture of both yellow and brown.”

Myrtle Rust attacks the flowers, fruit and foliage of Myrtle plants.

If you think your plant's infected

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries advise of myrtle rust becomes established on your property, employ the appropriate prevention:

  • Spraying with fungicide
  • Removing and disposing of diseased plants
  • Removing and disposing of healthy plants as a preventative measure
  • Take no action.
Topics:  gardening myrtle rust neil fisher plants

SHE'S won the hearts of thousands of people as she fought a rare form of cancer, but little three-year-old Frankie Beresford lost the battle yesterday.

