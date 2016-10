RACQ Helicopter Rescue are on their way to a property SW of Rolleston.

UPDATE 2PM: MULTIPLE cattle have sadly been destroyed in trailer rollover on Rolleston/Moura Rd.

1.15PM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue are on their way to a rollover at Rolleston.

According to reports a single trailer has rolled on a property south-west of Rolleston with multiple cattle in the area.

More to come.