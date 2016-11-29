Residents alerted to fire in house by smoke alarm

Fire crews were at the scene for about two hours.

EMERGENCY services attended a fire at a Gracemere residence overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it was a fire inside a house as opposed to a house fire.

She said crews were at the scene for about two hours.

The spokeswoman said the occupiers were out of the house by the time fire crews arrived at the scene in Oregano St after the smoke alarm alerted them.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reports paramedics were on standby for QFES after being called to the scene at 2.44am. There were no patients for QAS.