Residents rally to save the last green space at Rosslyn Bay

YEPPOON residents Ian and Cathy Herbert are concerned the last remaining piece of public green space at Rosslyn Bay will disappear under bitumen before people realise what has happened.

"We believe that this would be a mistake which will later be regretted,” Mr Herbert said.

The 3886m sq block of land is situated between the service station and Double Head National Park and is currently covered in rank grass with a number of large shade trees.

In November last year, community volunteers planted a considerable number of trees in order to beautify the block.

"It would be a great shame if all these were destroyed for more car-parking,” Mrs Herbert said.

The Herberts said there are already more than 240 double (trailer) car parks and 360 single car parks at Rosslyn Bay covering over 40,000m sq.

"Can the sealing of another 3800m sq be justified when it will only provide about another 20 spaces?” Mr Herbert asked.

"Is it worth the expense? If more car parking is really needed, is this the best that the Department of Transport and Main Roads can come up with?”

Mr Herbert claimed the Department of Transport and Main Roads could not provide statistics on how often the existing car park is full.

The Department were contacted for comment and The Morning Bulletin are awaiting a response.

"It may be one day per year - maybe three or four days per year, nobody knows,” Mr Herbert said.

"We appreciate that there is a need for more boat ramps on the Capricorn Coast but extra car parking at Rosslyn Bay will not address that issue.”

He said while Rosslyn Bay is a magnificent harbour with the marina, boat ramps, other marine facilities, restaurants, motel, Double Head National Park it does lack one feature; protection from the burning sun, for those wanting to be outdoors.

Mr Herbert said with a little TLC and a few tables, chairs and barbecues, this family friendly area would satisfy the need for green space with natural shade.

"Given the popularity of public parks at Lioness Park Lammermoor Beach and Bluff Point National Park, we are certain that this additional park would get more use than as a bitumen carpark,” he said.

"We ask that TMR reassess the situation in conjunction with Livingstone Shire Council and find out what the Capricorn Coast community wants for this last piece of public green space at Rosslyn Bay.

"We also ask interested members of the public to let Livingstone Shire Council know whether they want this land to be saved or turned into bitumen.”

Livingstone Shire Council and the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga have also been contacted for comment.

]