Response to Turnbull cartoon critics

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton to talk about infrastructure spending including the proposed Rookwood Weir.

By Frazer Pearce - Editor

DID I go too far with the page one clown cartoon of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull?

Maybe. Certainly in the eyes of some readers I did.

Did I get the Prime Minister's attention for our Fair Go for the Regions campaign?

Definitely.

This controversial image, which was also published by another 11 regional newspapers across Queensland and Northern NSW, was about getting a serious message across to the leader of our nation.

Regional Australia is doing it tough.

Central Queensland communities are doing it tough.

Every day someone is telling me how tough CQ business conditions are.

Not a week goes by and we are reporting about a business either struggling or closing. The list is long and for those who have lost everything, it's heart breaking.

Then we have the evidence to show we are poorer, have worse health outcomes and less employment and education opportunities than those living in cities like Brisbane and Sydney.

So when we had an opportunity to put our Fair Go campaign before the Prime Minister, we didn't want to miss.

Unfortunately the message for some, was lost in their outrage over the cartoon.

I would urge those people not to lose sight of the end goal and that is to compel the Australian and State governments to make the effective changes that will give all Regional Australians a Fair Go.

The Prime Minister, who I respect and admire, has the opportunity to draw a line in the sand to make that difference.