Retailers announced for Parkhurst shopping precinct

WITH THE countdown on until the highly anticipated Parkhurst Town Centre opens its doors, the Bulletin can reveal a host of retailers who are opening at the centre.

AHC Managing Director Rod MacLeod confirmed the centre was essentially complete and is expected to open on November 16.

"It is going really well and the countdown is on," Mr MacLeod said.

"We are just in the final certification stage at the moment."

Mr MacLeod revealed multiple retailers had come on board for the centre including a major fitness centre.

"Breeze Hair and Beauty are opening at the centre as well as Sushi Break, a nail salon, a barber shop, Toucan Coffee, a bakery and a massage parlour," he said.

"We are working with a lot of people at the moment who are coming on board because they can actually see the centre now. Once it is open, we expect more people to come forward.

"We have also secured 12 Round Fitness for a 156m2 fitness centre. Basically, how it works is there are 12 stations for example boxing, skipping, sled pushing or rowing and you work for three minutes at each station at a high intensity.

"It's really something Rocky hasn't seen before. The business is growing across Queensland at the moment."

12 Round Fitness currently has fitness centres at Toowong, Milton, Ashgrove, South Brisbane, Worongary, The Junction, Buderim, Palm Beach and Bondi Junction.

In a post on the 12 Round Facebook page, a spokesperson for the company shared their excitement about the new Rockhampton centre.

"We are super excited to bring 12RND Fitness to Rocky at the soon to be completed Parkhurst Town Centre," the spokesperson said.

"We will be launching our Foundation Member Sale soon, so keep an eye out as you do not want to miss out."

The retailers join previously announced major stores at the centre including Woolworths, Priceline Pharmacy, Puma Service Station, BWS Bottleshop, Parkhurst Medical Centre and The Lucky Charm newsagency.