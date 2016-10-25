Retro recycling trivia night

TO get into the swing of National Recycling Week, the Alton Downs Hall Association will be hosting a Trivia Night at the hall on Friday, November 4 starting at 7.30pm.

Teams of six are invited to dress to impress in their best 'recycled' or 'retro' outfit to win a Best Dressed prize. President of the Alton Downs Hall Association Tom Hoare said, "This is your chance to drag out those classic threads from yesteryear and rustle up some knowledge about bits of trivia. As always, the supper is scrumptious and provides a great opportunity to chat with old friends and meet new people."

"Keen cooks are also invited to delve into old recipe books and whip up a well-loved slice, cake or classic retro dish to bring along for supper. This will add some old-world ambience for a really fun evening."

Trivia rounds for the event will feature music memorabilia, TV and movie history, famous people, Australiana, nature and a bit of serendipity. A Money Board, raffle and Lucky Door prize will be on offer with funds raised supporting projects by the Alton Downs Hall Association. Thanks to sponsors the Great Western Hotel, ABC Capricornia and Clean Up Australia. All participants will receive a Kitchen Organics composting bin from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Cost: $5pp

Individuals are welcome to come along too. Book your seat or your team by contacting Joyce on phone 4934 5120.