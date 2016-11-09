35°
News

REVEALED: 10 businesses opening in Rocky

Melanie Plane
| 9th Nov 2016 7:35 AM
Boxing day salesat Gympie Central. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Boxing day salesat Gympie Central. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM coffee shops to kids entertainment centres, there are quite a few new businesses poised to open their doors in Rockhampton.

Here's 10 that we can confirm are definitely opening soon.

1) Anaconda

Anaconda is a one-stop outdoor adventure and sporting retailer with the largest range of outdoor products in Australia.

The store is proposed to open at a new retail precinct in north Rockhampton, next to Spotlight.

| Read about it here | REVEALED: Mega lifestyle store opening in Rockhampton |

 

SET TO PADDLE: Bronte Hayes in a kayak at the Anaconda store opening in Toowoomba . Saturday, Nov 29, 2014 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle
SET TO PADDLE: Bronte Hayes in a kayak at the Anaconda store opening in Toowoomba . Saturday, Nov 29, 2014 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle Nev Madsen

2) Ally Fashion

Ally Fashion has confirmed it hopes to re-open in Stockland Rockhampton in early December, opening up dozens of job opportunities over the Christmas period.

Read about it here: REVEALED: Find out which fashion store is opening soon |

 

Gianelle Doudney from Ally Fashion Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury
Gianelle Doudney from Ally Fashion Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin

3) Pie Guru third store

Popular Rockhampton bakery the 'Pie Guru' are expected to open their third store this month.

The store will be located at 190 Campbell St, south Rocky.

The Pie Guru also has plans to open a store in Yeppoon early next year. 

| Read about it here | Already serving pastry perfection but with more plans in the oven |

 

The Pie Guru owner Stevan Davies and his puff pastry goods.
The Pie Guru owner Stevan Davies and his puff pastry goods. Matty Holdsworth

4) Gus Coffee third store

Since opening their first store in Northside Plaza a few years ago before expanding to Stockland Rockhampton, Gus' Coffee have confirmed they hope to open a third store by the end of the year.

The store will be located on the southside of Rocky, with more details expected to be revealed next month.

 

Gus Korda at Gus' Coffee at Northside Plaza. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Gus Korda at Gus' Coffee at Northside Plaza. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK250714ccoffee1

5) Toucan Coffee

While we are on the topic of coffee, have you heard of Toucan Coffee?

The local Gympie coffee shop is expanding to Rockhampton with plans for a new store in the Parkhurst Town Centre, which opens in under two weeks.

 

Toucan Coffee will open in Rockhampton this month.
Toucan Coffee will open in Rockhampton this month. Facebook

6) Stellarossa Stockland

Coffee seems to be the trend in Rockhampton with a new coffee shop opening in Stockland soon.

The Stellarossa franchise are opening a store near KMart where the former Zarraffas coffee shop was.

 

Stellarossa is looking for franchisers for Toowoomba.
Stellarossa is looking for franchisers for Toowoomba.

7) Zarraffas Drive-thru

Having closed their Stockland Rockhampton store at the end of September, Zaraffas have since announced plans to open a drive-thru store in north Rockhampton in early 2017.

| Read about it here | Zarraffas top open Rocky drive-thru |

 

Zarraffa's coffee shop in Stockland Rockhapmton will close its doors tomorrow, September 30. It will reopen at a new location in North Rockhampton early 2017 and wil include a drive-thru.
Zarraffa's coffee shop in Stockland Rockhapmton will close its doors tomorrow, September 30. It will reopen at a new location in North Rockhampton early 2017 and wil include a drive-thru. contributed

8) Headricks Lane

Something has been brewing in East St for quite some time now and finally, it's about to open.

Headricks Lane, which promises to transform the city centre into a hub of action and excitement, will incorporate a bar, formal and casual dining, a function space for weddings and corporate events, a meeting space and a microbrewery showcasing some of the hottest brewers from around Queensland and Australia.

It is expected to open this weekend.

| Read about it here | REVEALED: New bar and brewery opening in Rocky |

 

Headricks Lane will open in the historic Headricks and Co building in East St.
Headricks Lane will open in the historic Headricks and Co building in East St. Contributed

9) Flip Out Rockhampton

One of the most exciting new businesses poised to open in Rockhampton is a Flip Out Trampolines franchise.

Flip Out Trampolines is a franchise featuring fun for all ages in the form of trampolines and foam pits.

They also play host to parties.

They hope to open their Rocky store later this month. Check out their Rocky Facebook page.

 

Daniel "Frogman"Wilson puts on a show for the kids at Flip Out Tweed Heads South. Photo: Blainey Woodham/Daily News
Daniel "Frogman"Wilson puts on a show for the kids at Flip Out Tweed Heads South. Photo: Blainey Woodham/Daily News Blainey Woodham

10) Sushi Break

Another addition to the Parkhurst Town Centre is sushi franchise Sushi Break.

Sushi Break will have a kiosk at the centre, which is expected to open in the next two weeks.

| Read about it here | Retailers announced for Parkhurst shopping precinct |

 

Simple sushi recipe.
Simple sushi recipe. CONTRIBUTED
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anaconda business flip out rockhampton headricks lane rockhampton business stellarossa toucan coffeen zarraffas

MISSING AT SEA: Divers join search for 53-year-old skipper

MISSING AT SEA: Divers join search for 53-year-old skipper

UPDATE: Divers have joined the search at first light for a 53-year-old skipper who became lost at sea in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Driver testifies cop said: 'I can put a f**king hole in you'

Senior Constable Stephen Flanagan is seen pulling a gun on an alleged speeding driver in the state's outback.

Officer admits he told motorist to "get out of the f**king car”

Rocky Council gives major Gracemere centre tick of approval

DOCTOR, DOCTOR: Rockhampton Regional Council has approved a health care centre for this site on O'Shanesy St, Gracemere. The development will include medical and radiology practices, and a pharmacy.

Development to offer new services for Gracemere

Economic report highlights China's love for QLD

UNDER THE SEA: Whitsunday tourism crew completing Eye on the Reef monitoring training at Bait Reef.

Number of Chinese visitors to QLD grew a phenomenal 30.5%

Local Partners

Rodeo will raise funds for mother diagnosed with cancer

'She's our hero, she's my hero... without her I couldn't do what I do'

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Livingstone food drive to help families in need

HELPING HAND: Greg Mortensen, Colin Chadwick, Julie Bickley and Councillor Jan Kelly during the 2015 drive with one of the ten trolleys of donated goods given by the Livingstone Shire community.

Have you got an overdue book? Pay your fine with food.

Done is not yet done with Rockhampton

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery. He returns to the Beef Capital next week for a masterclass session and breakfast.

Ken Done is set to return to Rockhampton next week.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Pre-loved clothes could help greyhounds find a home

HELPING HAND: The Closet Clear-Out on Sunday will help retired greyhounds like Kelly (pictured) fid new homes.

Find a bargain and help a greyhound on Sunday

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

BREAKFAST television king Karl Stefanovic will be "rested" for at least a month, with Nine management forcing the star to take a holiday in light of his recent...

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blow out the old cartridges, tiny Nintendo back in a big way

Everybody remain calm, the NES Classic Edition will hit shelves on Thursday, November 11.

Ready player one? Classic console makes comeback - to our hearts

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

It&#39;s Got it All

8 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 3 $419,000

Situated in the quiet and always popular Neish Court, is where you will find this amazing family home with all the features every family desires. Conveniently...

Beautiful Home, More Than Meets The Eye

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $299,500

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

Empire Living or Investment for a Disability Unit

309/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $349,000

If the time has come for you to downsize to luxury living in the beautiful Empire on Victoria Parade overlooking the river and light display at night then this one...

Unbelievable Value - at $399,000 !!

708/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $360,000

Offering a prime opportunity to add this executive apartment to your property portfolio, we present this sophisticated stylish one bedroom suite. A premium CBD...

First Level - First Class, River front living at The Empire

111/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 1 1 $410,000

With a front row seat overlooking the river, and positioned on the first floor, Apartment 111 The Empire, boasts an idyllic outlook and an exceptional city...

Breathtaking City Views - Exquisite Inner City Investment

701/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $395,000

The fabulous Empire complex boasts unsurpassed positioning, right in the vibrant heart of the city, creating an exciting investment opportunity beyond compare.

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

All of the hard work has been done. New plumbing & electrical throughout. Underneath has a brand new bathroom, toilet and laundry. Full house slab underneath...

$220,000 ! FRENCHVILLE ! 3 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME ! 7.09% yield!

354 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $220,000

Ticks all of the boxes. Close to great Schools, Shopping Centres and The Central Queensland University and all amenities. Public Transport is right at the front...

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

Conveniently Located and Low Maintenance

101 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Conveniently located close to a multitude of schools and the major shopping centre this home is just ideal. This property boasts two spacious bedrooms, large...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Like something out of The Block at Vic Tavern

Montanna Hey taps into her inner The Block

"We all thought it would be fun to have a go at the sledge hammer,”

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!