REVEALED: 10 businesses opening in Rocky

FROM coffee shops to kids entertainment centres, there are quite a few new businesses poised to open their doors in Rockhampton.

Here's 10 that we can confirm are definitely opening soon.

1) Anaconda

Anaconda is a one-stop outdoor adventure and sporting retailer with the largest range of outdoor products in Australia.

The store is proposed to open at a new retail precinct in north Rockhampton, next to Spotlight.

SET TO PADDLE: Bronte Hayes in a kayak at the Anaconda store opening in Toowoomba . Saturday, Nov 29, 2014 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle Nev Madsen

2) Ally Fashion

Ally Fashion has confirmed it hopes to re-open in Stockland Rockhampton in early December, opening up dozens of job opportunities over the Christmas period.

Gianelle Doudney from Ally Fashion Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin

3) Pie Guru third store

Popular Rockhampton bakery the 'Pie Guru' are expected to open their third store this month.

The store will be located at 190 Campbell St, south Rocky.

The Pie Guru also has plans to open a store in Yeppoon early next year.

The Pie Guru owner Stevan Davies and his puff pastry goods. Matty Holdsworth

4) Gus Coffee third store

Since opening their first store in Northside Plaza a few years ago before expanding to Stockland Rockhampton, Gus' Coffee have confirmed they hope to open a third store by the end of the year.

The store will be located on the southside of Rocky, with more details expected to be revealed next month.

Gus Korda at Gus' Coffee at Northside Plaza. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK250714ccoffee1

5) Toucan Coffee

While we are on the topic of coffee, have you heard of Toucan Coffee?

The local Gympie coffee shop is expanding to Rockhampton with plans for a new store in the Parkhurst Town Centre, which opens in under two weeks.

Toucan Coffee will open in Rockhampton this month. Facebook

6) Stellarossa Stockland

Coffee seems to be the trend in Rockhampton with a new coffee shop opening in Stockland soon.

The Stellarossa franchise are opening a store near KMart where the former Zarraffas coffee shop was.

Stellarossa is looking for franchisers for Toowoomba.

7) Zarraffas Drive-thru

Having closed their Stockland Rockhampton store at the end of September, Zaraffas have since announced plans to open a drive-thru store in north Rockhampton in early 2017.

Zarraffa's coffee shop in Stockland Rockhapmton will close its doors tomorrow, September 30. It will reopen at a new location in North Rockhampton early 2017 and wil include a drive-thru. contributed

8) Headricks Lane

Something has been brewing in East St for quite some time now and finally, it's about to open.

Headricks Lane, which promises to transform the city centre into a hub of action and excitement, will incorporate a bar, formal and casual dining, a function space for weddings and corporate events, a meeting space and a microbrewery showcasing some of the hottest brewers from around Queensland and Australia.

It is expected to open this weekend.

Headricks Lane will open in the historic Headricks and Co building in East St. Contributed

9) Flip Out Rockhampton

One of the most exciting new businesses poised to open in Rockhampton is a Flip Out Trampolines franchise.

Flip Out Trampolines is a franchise featuring fun for all ages in the form of trampolines and foam pits.

They also play host to parties.

They hope to open their Rocky store later this month. Check out their Rocky Facebook page.

Daniel "Frogman"Wilson puts on a show for the kids at Flip Out Tweed Heads South. Photo: Blainey Woodham/Daily News Blainey Woodham

10) Sushi Break

Another addition to the Parkhurst Town Centre is sushi franchise Sushi Break.

Sushi Break will have a kiosk at the centre, which is expected to open in the next two weeks.

