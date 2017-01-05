REVEALED: 10 massive projects planned for 2017

GOING UP: An artist impression of the finished Gallery Apartments. Work on the project starts by the end of the month.

AS WE enter a New Year, we have compiled a list of all the exciting projects getting underway and expected to be completed in 2017.

Gallery Apartments

BY THE end of 2017, a new high-rise will have joined the Rockhampton skyline.

Earthworks began on the $20M 10-storey residential apartment building on Victoria Parade in November.

Once completed, the building will also include a new restaurant.

| READ MORE HERE | $20M high-rise development up, up and away

Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton CBD. Amber Hooker

Heritage Hotel

FOR over a year now the iconic Heritage Hotel in William St, Rockhampton has been closed.

But 2017 holds a new beginning for the Heritage Hotel with major renovation and restoration works underway.

The pub/club/restaurant's latest teaser video on Facebook reveals the venue will reopen within months.

| READ MORE HERE | Rockhampton's Heritage Hotel set for massive makeover

Kershaw Gardens

Artist's impression of the new central play area in Kershaw Gardens. Photo contributed. Photo contributed ROK240516kersh

The $14M development plan for the Central Precinct has been approved by Rockhampton Regional Council and major work is this year expected to start on various aspects of the plan including an expansion of the carpark, plenty of shaded seating areas, BBQ's, nature play area, a maze and the relocation of the monorail.

A highlight of the playground is a shallow water play area which is designed to represent the Fitzroy River with its crossings and features such as the Barrage.

Construction works will require the central section to be closed for twelve months from April 2017.

| READ MORE HERE | What's happening at Kershaw Gardens

Rockhampton Riverbank

An artist's impression of the Rockhampton riverbank redevelopment. Photo contributed. Contributed ROK060516riverbank4

Late last year, Stage 1A of the project was completed and work began on stage 1B, the section of Quay St between William and Denham Sts.

In late December, Rockhampton Regional Council announced Woollam Constructions were the successful tenderer for the $11M central precinct of stage two of the project.

Work on the central precinct, which includes a new pier and restaurant, water jet plaza, Rod Laver plaza, landscaping, event infrastructure, curated public art and shaded seating with water misters to keep riverbank revellers cool, will start soon.

It's expected 50 to 80 Woollam employees will work on the project, set to start this month, and finish before the end of 2017.

| READ MORE HERE | Lower bank vision will come alive in 2017

Skyview Apartments

An artist's impression of the view from an apartment at Skyview. Contributed

The eight-storey luxury apartment building, worth $8M, will feature everything from luxury two-bedroom apartments to penthouse sky homes.

| READ MORE HERE | Rocky's next river front destination

Mount Morgan Mine from Arthur Timms Lookout. This lookout, named after a former Mont Morgan Shire Chairman, Mr Arthur Timms, provides a dramatic view of Mount Morgan and the mine landscape. In the foreground of the mine is the Gold Room. The north wing of this building formed part of the Chlorination Works, constructed in 1884. Behind this is the General Office. This building had three stages of construction and has served as both general office and accommodation quarters. Moving to the left we see the second and main stack. Completed in 1905, this stack was originally constructed using 750,000 bricks. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin Tamara MacKenzie

CARBINE Resources have advanced their move on Mt Morgan's dormant mine with work expected to start at the site this year.

The company hope to have shovels in the ground in the first half of 2017 dependant on financier backing.

Besides putting money in the pockets of locals, the capital cost for construction is an estimated $85 million with forecasts to contributed $45 million each year for 20 years into the local economy via ongoing operating expenditure.

| READ MORE HERE | Central Qld gold mine set for start in 2017

Rockhampton Hospital Carpark

Concept design for the Rockhampton Hospital car park.Photo Contributed Contributed

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne has announced expressions of interest for design and construction tenders are now open for the major project.

Mr Byrne said the four-storey, 557 bay facility, to be built on the site of the existing car park, would help relieve capacity issues and will allow for future expansion.

Mr Byrne said tenders should be awarded by April or May, with construction to begin mid-year.

| READ MORE HERE | Hospital car park fees will be 'modest': Bill Byrne

William St Apartments

CONSTRUCTION of a seven-storey residential apartment block in the heart of the Rockhampton CBD is expected to start this year.

The residential apartment building will be constructed on the corner of William St and East Lane beside the Two Professors cafe.

Along with about 35 apartments, the precinct will also feature two commercial spaces on the ground floor.

| READ MORE HERE | Artist impressions released for CBD apartments

Yeppoon Foreshore

Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project TCL

With earthworks completed at the old hospital site late last year and turf and site rehabilitation under way, the focus will switch to the new Lagoon Pool project.

The sod turning for the Lagoon Pool is expected to occur in February/March with construction to begin after that.

Detailed designs for the proposed pedestrian bridge across Fig Tree Creek, foreshore promenade and recreation spaces, Anzac Parade street-scape and Beach-front Amphitheatre are also under-way.

| READ MORE HERE | Designer announced for $29 million project

Hartley St Sports Complex

PLANS for a major sports precinct at Emu Park's Hartley St Recreation Reserve have been in the pipeline for some time and shovels are expected to finally hit the dirt at the site within the next few months.

The concept plan includes an indoor sports centre, clubhouse, other offices, change rooms, concessions and doctors rooms, two car parks catering up to 200 vehicles as well as overflow parking for another 140 vehicles, tiered grandstand seating, a small playground, two rugby league fields, an AFL field, a cricket pitch, a Men's Shed facility with two sheds and netball courts.

There is also the opportunity to build tennis and athletics facilities in the future.

| READ MORE HERE | New sports precinct to be built on the Capricorn Coast