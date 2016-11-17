REVEALED: $2.4M pool upgrade nearly complete

AS EACH new, blue tile hits the side of the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool in North Rockhampton, dreams of spending the summer cooling off at the venue inch closer to becoming a reality.

In June, a $2.4 million refurbishment of the venue began with upgrades including the addition of a wet deck to the 50m pool.

The long-awaited refurbishment comes after Rockhampton Regional Council bought back the venue in 2012 for $1.5 million after a Workplace Health and Safety audit found 270 safety breaches.

Damage from Cyclone Marcia caused the closure of the pool for an extended period of time before the refurbishment began.

PROGRESS: Work underway at the North Rockhampton Pool earlier this year. Contributed

Parks, Recreation and Sport Committee chair, Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the joint revitalisation initiative between council and the Queensland Government was on track to open next month.

"The reconstruction and waterproofing of the 50 metre pool and modification to the wading pool has now been completed, along with the plant room, including installing state-of-the-art filtration and sanitation equipment," Cr Rutherford said.

"The 50 metre pool is currently being tiled and we're installing the concourse around the pool - we're working with contractors to deliver an opening ready for the festive season."

Northside pool construction progress. Contributed

Earlier in the year, council demolished cyclone-damaged equipment, removed the unsafe pool slides and water play pools and in June started stage two which included modernising the plant and filtration systems, and upgrading the 50m pool to include a wet deck and shade.

The wet deck conversion will include a new ramp designed to improve pool accessibility that will assist older residents, those with disabilities or those who need help into the pool.

The Queensland Government contributed $666,000 in funding for the life of the project.

Stage one of the $2.4 million project totalled $262,232 with a further $2.245 million set aside across the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 budgets. In its hey-day, the venue featured three water slides, three pools, rock climbing and the existing and still operational mini-golf facilities.

When the venue fully re-opens, inflatables and a jumping pillow are expected to be installed.