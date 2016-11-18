30°
REVEALED: $3.5M Emu Park foreshore upgrade announced

Amy Haydock
and Amy Haydock | 18th Nov 2016 10:05 AM
Cr Graham Scott, Minister Anthony Lynham, Brittany Lauga, Mayor Ludwig and Cr Gail Godwin-Smith.
Cr Graham Scott, Minister Anthony Lynham, Brittany Lauga, Mayor Ludwig and Cr Gail Godwin-Smith.

FUNDING BREAKDOWN

In Livingstone:

  • $1.8 million from the State Government, $2.4 million from council and $300,000 from Bendigo Community Bank to to revitalise the Emu Park village and foreshore to make it a tourism drawcard.

  • $5 million from the State Government and $9.63 million from council to upgrade the Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant.

In Rockhampton:

  • $2.27 million from the State Government and $2.28 million from council to create a smart technologies and working hub that will attract people to the riverbank and CBD.

  • $250,000 from the State Government, $245,000 from council and $5000 from the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club to improve the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, to reinforce its place as the only state competition quality mountain bike facility in Central Queensland.

EMU Park's foreshore, the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve and Rockhampton's CBD Smart Hub were just a few of the big winners in yesterday's State Government funding announcement.

State Development Minister and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Dr Anthony Lynham visited Emu Park's Anzac Memorial Precinct to share the good news, as key projects across Central Queensland are given a financial boost of $17.5 million.

The funds will go towards waste water, air transport and communications infrastructure, sewerage and recreation. Dr Lynham said the projects would support 168 jobs and generate new business opportunities in local communities with funds spread across infrastructure projects in Barcaldine, the Central Highlands and Rockhampton and Livingstone councils.

"Regional infrastructure projects are an important part of keeping the economy ticking over and keeping our regional communities strong," he said.

"Our $375 million Building our Regions program is pumping funds into regional communities across the state and supporting more than 600 jobs in 51 projects funded in this latest second round.

"Already, 37 projects are underway and two are completed from the first round announced just a year ago.

"This includes more than $6 million from the Palaszczuk government for almost $12.5 million worth of projects in Central Queensland. This will range from road upgrades to tourism infrastructure."

ROCKHAMPTON

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the Smart Hub would deliver a new lease on life for the CBD and help foster new local businesses.

"Investment like this creates business opportunities for locals on the project itself, but will also local start-ups the backing they need to build their businesses and grow more jobs for Rocky," he said.

LIVINGSTONE

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga welcomed the announcement, after long advocating for the Emu Park Foreshore revitalisation.

"These infrastructure projects not only generate jobs but are also integral to maintaining liveability as our community grows," she said.

"I've been working hard to make the Emu Park foreshore revitalisation happen since before the last election, and I'm glad the independent assessment panel has seen the merits in this project and it will now go ahead for the local community.

"Investing in our tourism infrastructure such as the Emu Park foreshore will provide a boost for our region and it's great to see the Palaszczuk Government partnering with the Livingston Shire Council to deliver these much-needed projects," Ms Lauga said.

For more information on Building our Regions visit statedevelopment.qld.gov.au/buildingourregions.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  first turkey mtb funding announcement livingstone shire council rockhampton cbd rockhampton cbd smarthub rockhampton regional council rockhampton riverbank revitalisation

EMU Park's foreshore, the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve and Rockhampton's CBD Smart Hub win funding





