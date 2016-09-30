REVEALED: Behind the scenes at Shoalwater Bay

ARMED soldiers guard the gates of Shoalwater Bay's Camp Growl - and for good reason.

Just over an hour north of Rockhampton, 4600 Singaporean Armed Forces (SAF) personnel are preparing for the threat of war on the land, at sea and in the air.

For the past 26 years, SAF has been travelling to the Rockhampton region to participate in Exercise Wallaby and the 2016 exercise is their longest yet.

Since the inaugural exercise in 1990 the SAF's Exercise Wallaby presence has grown from 1200 personnel participating in a series of Armour Battle Group exercises for three weeks to 3000 army, 1200 air (RSAF) and 400 sea (RSN) personnel preparing for every aspect of warfare for two months.

This year, they've not only increased their personnel and time frame, but also their technology and equipment with F-15SG Strike Eagles joining the RSAF's 20-plus strong aircraft fleet.

After beginning their training on September 15, the SAF troops are approaching the end of the first phase of Exercise Wallaby 2016 which involved armoured brigade and command post exercises, live firing, air manoeuvring exercises, light strike company training and brigade support company training.

Phase two from October 3-27 will include armoured battle group exercises, live firing, air drops and much more.

The increase in personnel, equipment, time and money spent in the region comes after the Singapore and Australian governments signed a $1 billion deal to upgrade defence infrastructure, roads and hi-tech military hardware centred on operations at Shoalwater Bay.

From next year, Singapore will stage two training exercises a year.

They will also more than double their number of military personnel, to 14,000.