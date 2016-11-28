REVEALED: Big plans for historic Rocky building

THE EVOLUTION of the Rockhampton CBD is set to take another step into the future with another heritage listed building poised for transformation.

Sunshine Coast couple Brigid and Greg Curran recently purchased the 130-year-old historic Clewett's Building at 250 Quay St for around $500,000 and plan to breathe new life into the heritage listed masterpiece.

Brigid and Greg said they purchased the building after noticing a surge in development in the heart of the city.

"As both Greg and I were born and grew up in Rockhampton it's great to be able to return to family and friends after having lived and worked away from the region for many years,” Brigid said.

"It's clear that the Rockhampton CBD has some exciting things on the horizon with the revitalisation of the riverbank and a number of new inner city living developments underway, so it felt like the perfect time to secure our part of the future CBD landscape

"We have always been great admirers of the magnificent heritage buildings of which the city is justifiably so proud.

"The Clewett's building holds so much opportunity, with a great location on the doorstep of the CBD, amazing river frontage and 130 years of local history.”

While the couple couldn't quite reveal what they had planned for the building, Brigid vowed it would be something exciting and new for Rocky.

"We've got a few ideas as to what we will do,” she said.

"As former farmers, we are very supportive of the "paddock to plate" drive both for purposes of supporting our farmers and in response to the current demand for the freshest possible produce from local suppliers. We would love to be able to work this into our plans in some way.

"Ultimately, we hope to be able to create a mixed use space for the building, something not necessarily just about food and drink but a space that supports local creativity, culture and innovation. We would love to be able to offer something for the whole community to enjoy.

"Down the track we also recognise that the upper floors of this amazing heritage building is perfect for repurposing into residential to boost numbers in the CBD and to make the most of the riverfront.”

Having run the Sunshine Coast Brewery in Maroochydore for 10 years, Greg and Brigid can promise one thing - a quality drop.

"We have seen how much the modern hospitality industry has evolved,” Brigid said.

"Being passionate about craft beer and the development of the microbrewery industry in Australia, we are thrilled that Headricks Lane and other local venues are embracing craft beer.

"It is great to see for a regional Queensland town and we would welcome the opportunity to showcase our Sunshine Coast Brewery product in the region.”

CLEWETT'S BUILDING HISTORY

IN 1884, Felix Clewett purchased 246 Quay St and soon after constructed the Clewett's building.

According to Queensland Heritage, the two-storey warehouse building was occupied by locally-based merchants.

In 1887, JM Jeadrick and Andrew Newton, operating as JM Headrick &Co, General Merchants and Importers, moved into Clewett's where they had taken up a seven-year lease.

In 1984, Headrick & Co moved to the Headrick's Building in East St. Clewett's was then occupied by mercantile company and agency, Clewett and Thompson after Mr Clewett went into business with William Thompson.

After Clewett's death in February 1913, Thompson purchased the site. In 1926, wine and spirits merchants Lamberton and Co, was established in the building.

Royal Insurance Co. and Bluff Colliery Co. Ltd also had their offices in the building.

In 1943, transfer of title site passed to RM Gow Pty Ltd, who manufactured the Gold Crest brand. In 1967 ownership changed to Walter Reid & Co and then to Herron Todd White Valuers in 1979.