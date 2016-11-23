REVEALED: Capras' NRL deal a game changer

Capras CEO Dominique McGregor announces that the club has signed an agreement to become an offical feeder club for the Gold Coast Titans.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The dark days of life as a CQ Capra appear cast aside as the club today struck a deal with the Gold Coast Titans.

The Titans, while still young, are a club approaching their peak and one looking to tap into the CQ rugby league nursery.

It is a move three months in the making and one that the Capras have been crying out for.

Capras affiliate with GC Titans: CQ Capras CEO Dominique McGregor announces an affiliation agreement with the Gold Coast Titans.

Capras CEO Dominque McGregor labelled the move a massive coup for both parties.

"We are hoping that this will cement us as a true pathway to the NRL," Ms McGregor said.

It comes a day after the club revealed the QRL governing body gave them a $250,000 lifeline.

"They are an up and coming club like we are now, very similar to us and we thought they were the best fit for us.

"Having that information base and coaching consultants from NRL professionals and having access to players will help us grow."



Ms McGregor said the new affiliation would be a step forward, unlike their previous ties.

"We wanted to stick to a club in Queensland. The Titans will look after us.

"It will be a lot better than our previous affiliations. It should be an off-field stabiliser for us too.

"It will be really good."

INITIAL BENEFITS INCLUDE

Contributions towards the costs of club scouting, recruitment and development staff

Contributions towards training camps, coaching and ancillary staff expertise

In-kind support for fund-raising ventures

Assistance with planning and co-ordination of elite player's camps

Increased sponsorship opportunities

While the Capras are unlikely to benefit from Titans' fridge first graders playing at Browne Park next year, the hope for 2018 is very real.

Gold Coast Titans Chief Operations Officer Tony Mestrov at the announcement of the agreement between them and the CQ Capras. Chris Ison ROK231116ccapras3

Titans chief operating officer Tony Mestrov sees the partnership as a two fold of benefits.

"I think initially it might not be a level like that just yet but the future endeavours are there," he said.

"We will work together initially but we definitely would like to be a true feeder.

"We see CQ as a really important development area. Obviously the outer lying areas as well, and we would love to give these players a true pathway."

It is Mr Mestrov's wish that the latest crop of Cameron Munsters, Corey Oates and Jake Granvilles are ones that now swim into the Titans catchment.

"The calibre of players who have come out of here is unreal, 80 odd players gone on to the NRL," he said.

"We want to develop those players.

"For us, there are a lot of benefits and we are really emphatic on delivering on our promises. We really want to have a footprint in this area and we will demonstrate that in the next two years."

More to follow, with comment from Capras coach Kim Williams on what the move will mean from his perspective.