REVEALED: Capricornia DV orders increase by 17%

More than 2000 cases of domestic violence were dealt with by police in the Capricornia region in the past 12 months.

OVER the past 12 months, nearly 30,000 people in Queensland have fallen victim to domestic violence - that police are aware of.

And more than 2000 of those victims live in the Capricornia region.

Commissioner Ian Stewart and Police Minister Bill Byrne on Friday released the Queensland Police Service Annual Statistical Review which highlighted a 18% increase in the rate of Domestic and Family Violence Applications per 100,000 people in Queensland and a 17% increase in the Capricornia District alone.

In Capricornia, the number of Domestic and Family Violence Applications increased from 1719 in 2015/15 to 2032 in 2015/16 and the number of breaches to Domestic and Family Violence Orders increased from 1357 last year to 1637 this year.

Capricornia District Officer Superintendent Ron Van Saane said of the applications made in the past year, 77% were police-initiated.

"Domestic and Family Violence Orders are civil orders and not a criminal matter, however if the respondent breaks conditions in the order they are committing a criminal offences,” Superintendent Van Saane said.

"The increase of reports of domestic and family violence can be attributed to the proactive work being done by police in the district and from the community gaining more confidence in reporting incidents to police.

"The QPS is committed to working in partnership with the people of Queensland to provide professional policing services that will, over time, prevent and reduce the incidents of domestic violence in Queensland.”

To combat these figures, Attorney-General, Minister for Justice and Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said the Queensland Government had dedicated $40.4 million in contingency over 2017-18 to 2019-20 for the continuation of the specialist domestic and family violence court at Southport, as well as future roll out of a specialist court approach to domestic and family violence court matters across the state.

"The final evaluation of the specialist domestic and family violence court trial at Southport (the trial), currently being undertaken by Griffith University, will inform the Queensland Government's decision on this roll out,” Ms D'Ath said.

"A key goal for the trial, and for any state wide specialist court approach rolled out from 2017 onwards, is to provide a co-ordinated, consistent and timely response to domestic and family violence matters.

"The additional funding of $40.4 million provided by the Queensland Government for this specialist court approach will ensure courts' response and timeliness continues to improve so that domestic violence orders are made as quickly as possible to enhance safety for victims of domestic violence. "