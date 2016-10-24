27°
News

REVEALED: Completed designs for Yeppoon Foreshore released

Trinette Stevens
| 24th Oct 2016 12:39 PM
Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project
Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project TCL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE completed schematic designs of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project has been released, and the lazy river takes centre stage.

Another key feature of the design is the distinctive lagoon pool, inspired by drifts of sand on shallow coastal beaches.

The project was funded as a result of the damage caused by cyclone Marcia in early 2015, and has a Federal Government funding contribution of $10 million, a council contribution over three years of $10 million and a contribution from the State Government of $25 million.

In April Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said the project would take at least 18 months to realise the whole plan from the beginning of construction.

The released design features in-depth illustrations of a Kraken board-walk, lagoon, lazy river, and updated amphitheatre.

See the gallery below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
WATCH: Students who burnt down school lit fire at another

WATCH: Students who burnt down school lit fire at another

TWO teenage boys have been charged with arson after setting fire to Biloela State High School and attempting to set fire to a second school in the area.

  • News

  • 24th Oct 2016 11:26 AM

Jobs to apply for in CQ right now

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Jobs available across the region

$20-million boost for Rocky's road upgrades

The expected route of the the Rockhampton Road Train Access upgrade. Photo: Contributed

Federal Government announcement today about road funds

REVEALED: Why Christmas has taken over 10 CQ homes

IN THE SPIRIT: Anne Lloyd-Jones, left, with Margaret Lloyd-Jones and her husband Charlie.

Christmas spirit gets an early start in Rocky

Local Partners

$2000 raised for SES at morning tea

UP to 150 people attended a morning tea at the Heritage Village in aid of the Rockhampton SES hosted by the Rockhampton and District Benefits Association.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

U3A writers launches new book

TURNING THE PAGE: The Book launch of Its A Lottery is Writers Group convenor, Judy Whitworth busy signing with two of the 16 authors, Joan Brown and Rodger Williamson at the Frenchville Sports club earlier this month.

U3a writers launch their new book: It's a Lottery.

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, one of the UK’s most loved comedy writers, has died at the age of 93 after a short illness.

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

Frenchville Villas- Privacy and Security Assured

Lot 6,175 Frenchvile Road, Frenchville Villas, Frenchville...

Unit 3 2 2 $359,000

Frenchville has always been the most sought after location in Rockhampton, with its beautiful flowing creeks, walking track, cool mountain breezes and plenty of...

Brilliant Ultra Modern Makeover-Just Move In!

181 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will absolutely love this amazing ultra modern makover, 181 Stamford Street, has to offer YOUR FAMILY. This fantastic, spacious highset home offers a new...

Must Be Sold

7/15 Parkside Place, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $289,000

If you have been looking for a low maintenance luxury lifestyle, then this ones for you. Situated in the prestige's Hillside Estate, surrounded by quality homes.

AFFORDABLE, SIZEABLE LOWSET BRICK

312 Blanchfield Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This home is a must see, very deceiving from the front this is a massive comfortable family home. Positioned on a corner block of a quiet cul-de-sac your growing...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $469,000.00 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $458,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

What a Buy - 75Acres for only $449,500

Lot 22 Boongary Road, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Presented to you here is a great opportunity to purchase this unique ... $449,500

Presented to you here is a great opportunity to purchase this unique 76 acre rural/residential block already established with fenced boundaries, 3 separately...

Proposed 1 Acre Block for Sale!

188 Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Owners have obtained preliminary LSC approval to subdivide their property and are ... $215,000

Owners have obtained preliminary LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering to the market a one-acre allotment! • Fenced on 2 sides. • Flat and...

Perfectly positioned and priced! Never rent again!

48 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $299,000

More than meets the eye.... This 3 bedroom home is a hidden gem, nestled in the trees on a generous 1223m2 allotment, only minutes from local shops, schools and...

Quality, Luxury and Style

19 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

A relaxed atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous split level Frenchville home. With its unique quality finishing and modern styling its...

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.