REVEALED: Completed designs for Yeppoon Foreshore released

THE completed schematic designs of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project has been released, and the lazy river takes centre stage.

Another key feature of the design is the distinctive lagoon pool, inspired by drifts of sand on shallow coastal beaches.

The project was funded as a result of the damage caused by cyclone Marcia in early 2015, and has a Federal Government funding contribution of $10 million, a council contribution over three years of $10 million and a contribution from the State Government of $25 million.

In April Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said the project would take at least 18 months to realise the whole plan from the beginning of construction.

The released design features in-depth illustrations of a Kraken board-walk, lagoon, lazy river, and updated amphitheatre.

See the gallery below: