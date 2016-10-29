REVEALED: Eat St Markets coming to Yeppoon

IT was three years ago when Nathan O'Connor experienced Brisbane's hugely popular Eat St markets and since then he's been slowly working towards bringing the culinary experience to his hometown.

The Yeppoon man said he was "floored” by the unique attraction based on the city's riverside, built out of old shipping containers, selling everything from inventive deserts to delicious savoury dishes from all corners of the globe. The creator of CQ events like Yeppoon Chilli Festival, Zombie Run and the World Beer and BBQ Fest, Nathan, his wife Holly and daughters Lillee and Rubee wanted to offer locals something similar to Eat St.

Mr O'Connor said the first event which would be held on November 27 would hopefully become a monthly event located outside his Rhino MMA shed on Tanby Rd. "The main goal is bring more visitors to the region to enjoy some good food and entertainment in our back yard,” he said yesterday. "We need more events that run more than once a year.”

Within 24 hours of announcing the event on social media, the organiser said he'd been bombarded with calls from vendors keen to take part.

"I've had 22 vendors call me so far, 550 likes on the Facebook post and 320 like on CQ Buy and Sell page,” he said.

"I've been blown away by the response. A lot of people from this region travel to Brisbane often so I thought it would be great to offer a slice of that here at home for people to enjoy.”

Mr O'Connor said the visual aspect of the markets would be following a similar theme to the Eat St markets, featuring a shipping container, fairy lights and plenty of astro turf.

"We'll also have buskers, and a big screen set up for movie nights for the kids on alternate weekends,” he added.

"We're hoping to make each market a theme like Reef St Markets featuring lots of local seafood, a beef one and even a musical theme like an Andre Reiu concert on the big screen while people dine.”