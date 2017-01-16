REVEALED: How 137 Central Queenslanders have found work

MEMBER for Rockhampton Bill Byrne says the Palaszczuk Government's incentive payments to employers has now assisted 137 Central Queenslanders to kick-start their working lives.

Mr Byrne said the latest statistics from the Back to Work program showed 79 local employers had used the scheme to take on more workers.

"One of the most pleasing aspects is that of the 137 Central Queenslanders who now have a job as a direct result of the program, 53 of them are long-term unemployed,” said Mr Byrne.

"That's great for them, their families and our local economy.

"The scheme has so far poured $595,000 into the local economy in direct grants.

"It's a good start and all we need for it to be better is for more employers to get on board.

"This is a program that helps businesses to afford to take on additional employees and expand their operations.

"There's been strong uptake in a variety of sectors, including tourism, retail, construction, health and education and I'd like to see more employers get involved.

"It's a direct cash injection that can give employers the confidence and impetus to try new things, to innovate and grow.

"Until the end of February, businesses which hire a job-seeker aged 15 to 24 qualify for the Back to Work Youth Boost - doubling the grant from $10,000 to $20,000.

"It's a great addition to the program,” said Mr Byrne.

The Back to Work program is a $100 million fund.

Employers interested in finding out how they can benefit should visit www.qld.gov.au/backtowork or call 13 QGOV (13 74 68).