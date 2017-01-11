REVEALED: How many people will live in Rockhampton by 2036

BY 2036, it's estimated there'll be 104,100 people living in the Rockhampton Region.

In Queensland Government Statistician's Office forecasts, the region's population is expected to rise from about 85,700 in 19 years.

The data is used to help Rockhampton Regional Council plan financial services, land use, infrastructure and community strategies.

A report tabled at yesterday's full council meeting showing the population forecasts have "decreased significantly” since the 2008 and 2013 projections, owing to a reduction in interstate migration, some flawed assumptions from the 2011 Census results and a general economic contraction.

"Our agenda is to grow much faster than projected but for sound financial planning and otherwise it is important for councils to keep abreast of official projections,” Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"The QGSO regularly provides forecasts of population and councils use these numbers to help guide major upgrade and investment decisions such as roads, water and sewerage.”

While many regions still show negative growth, Cr Strelow said the 1.1% was in line with council's expectations and existing budget predictions.

She said given the scale of Rockhampton Regional Council's existing population, it compared comfortably with the 2.2% projected for Livingstone Shire.

"In real terms, the Rockhampton Regional Council area will grow at 943 persons in the first year and Livingstone Shire will grow 835 persons in the first year, both increasing exponentially thereafter,” she said.

Projections are for 57,042 people for Livingstone Shire by 2036 and 104,100 for Rockhampton Region.