REVEALED: How much money the troubled CQ Leagues Club owes

Kerri-Anne Mesner and Matty Holdsworth | 12th Jan 2017 4:50 PM
The CQ Leagues Club.
The CQ Leagues Club.

WHILE administrators work to unravel what the situation is with the CQ Leagues Club, The Bulletin has uncovered how much debt the club is in.

The Bulletin believes the leagues club, which was the original home for the CQ NRL Bid, owed $1.5 million to banks when it went into voluntary administration on Wednesday.

On top of that, The Bulletin understand the club owes about $275,000 to other creditors when the club's board made the decision on Tuesday to close the doors.

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants' Morgan Lane and Paul Nogueira have been appointed administrators of the troubled club.

It is believed the club had about 25 staff members who were told the news at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the administrators, Paul Nogueira, spoke with The Bulletin on Wednesday, saying Worrells staff were expected to have an idea by tomorrow afternoon on how much debt the club was in, how much it has in assets and how many staff had lost jobs as a result of the voluntary administration.

Mr Nogueria said it was believed the club house was leased by the club, but the club had done work to the building during its tenancy and there were assets in the building that belonged to the CQ Leagues Club.

A decision on the future of the CQ Leagues Club is likely to be made within "20 to 30 business days”, the administrator believes.

The CQ Leagues Club was formed in 2009 in support of the bid to host a National Rugby League team in Central Queensland.

Its licensed premises at 1 Lion Creek Road, Rockhampton employed 25 staff locally..

"In the voluntary administration process, a first meeting of creditors is held within eight business days of the appointment, and a second meeting of creditors is usually held within 20 to 30 business days after the appointment. It is at the second meeting that creditors will determine the club's future," a statement issued by Worrells said.

The statement said Worrells appreciated the impact the appointment would have on the club and the community.

"We will continue to proactively communicate with all affected parties," it says.

"The objectives of the voluntary administration regime will assist to bring about the best possible outcome for the club and creditors.

"Any event bookings at the club will be handled through the creditor proof of debt process."

Worrells has 25 offices nationally, across Queensland, NSW, ACT, Victoria, SA, and WA.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
