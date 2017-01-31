REVEALED: How we beat Brisbane for a $200m super jail

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says the Queensland Government could have spent $200m on new prison infrastructure in the south-east corner, but instead chose Rockhampton.

Ms Palaszczuk said lobbying from regional MPs Jim Pearce, Bill Byrne and Brittany Lauga convinced her government of the need to invest on a major project to generate jobs in Central Queensland.

The project is one of the biggest Queensland Government spends in the region in recent years.

Earlier today Ms Palaszczuk announced the government had brought forward approval for a $200m expansion to the Capricornia Correctional Centre to ease prison overcrowding and generate much needed jobs.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Cabinet meeting in Rockhampton yesterday endorsed the project to provide an extra 164 cells at the centre, north of the city.

"Our regions needs jobs and they need them now," Ms Palaszczuk said.

READ: $200m jail expansion to bring 164 new prisoners to Rocky.

"We could have chosen to do an expansion in the south-east corner...this sends a clear signal to our regional communities."

The Capricornia Correctional Centre project has commenced planning and work on site is scheduled to start in November 2017.

The project will generate more than 100 jobs during construction and more than 70 ongoing jobs once completed.

She said the $200m spend represented a good investment with 164 cells being created.

prison07c CI07/0308/4 Capricornia Correctional Centre Chris Ison

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said the Rockhampton investment represented "the best bang for the buck" for the government.

"There are scant resources when it comes to funding all sorts of thing...one of the things we have to look at when investing money in infrastrucutre is getting the best bang for our buck," Mr Ryan said.

"$200m for a 164 bed extension is well needed here and will go along way to supporting the good work of Queensland Corrective Services."

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, who has previously held the Corrective Services porfolio, said today was a great day for Central Queensland.

He said the project delivered a massive jobs boost for the region.

"This is great news...you don't get better days than this," Mr Byrne said.

The expansion will also deliver additional infrastructure for increased prison industries, car park expansion and upgrades to the waste water, mechanical services and electronic security systems.

The correctional centre's current capacity was at 124% as at December 30, 2016.