REVEALED: Major development for Gracemere

DEVELOPMENT PROPOSAL: An artist impression of the new Gracemere Health medical precinct.

HEALTHCARE in the Gracemere region is poised to receive a huge boost with plans for a major medical development revealed.

The Morning Bulletin can exclusively reveal a development application for new medical precinct 'Gracemere Health' is before Rockhampton Regional Council and has reached the decision period.

The precinct, which is proposed for the corner of Pierce and O'Shanesy Sts, next to Gracemere State School, will feature a 636m2 medical practice with up to 13 consulting rooms, a large treatment room and hearing test facilities.

Also included in the precinct will be an adjoining 160m2 radiology practice and a 436m2 pharmacy.

The exterior of the precinct will include a recreational garden with picnic tables and possibly a small playground as well as 50 off-street parking spaces.

An artist impression of the new Gracemere Health medical precinct. Design + Architecture

The development proposal, which was lodged in August, is expected to go before Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee before it is expected to gain approval at a full Council Meeting before the end of the year.

A 2015 Queensland Treasury's Regional Profiles Resident Report revealed Gracemere's population had doubled in the past 10 years, making it Central Queensland's hot spot for growth.

With just two medical centres servicing the Gracemere area, which boasts a population of more than 11,000 with projected growth of at least 2.3% over the next five years, the new medical centre is expected to benefit the area greatly.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith, who represents the Gracemere community, said the development had her full support.

"I will be very much in favour of this development,” Cr Smith said.

"Gracemere is a great place to live, work and own a business, and I am really pleased to see new development applications come in.

"I am also very excited about the new veterinary practice that was approved recently,” the councillor added.