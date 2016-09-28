REVEALED: Major fitness precinct plans unveiled

A QUIET corner of Rockhampton's City is poised to become a hive of activity with plans proposed for a multi-million dollar sport and commercial development.

The Morning Bulletin can exclusively reveal the corner of Kent and Archer Streets is about to be transformed into the fitness hub of south Rockhampton.

The precint will feature a 529m2 indoor sport and recreation centre with a 112m2 mezzanine floor as well as three shops around 250m2.

The health and fitness development site. Melanie Plane

Fitness industry leaders who have already committed to the precinct include CrossFit CQ which will occupy the indoor sport and recreation space, Boxing United, a massage/sports recovery centre and possibly a health food eatery/cafe.

The project is the brainchild of Kele Property Group Director John Kele who said work should start on the complex by November, pending final council approval.

"The whole idea of the development is to create a health and fitness hub," Mr Kele said.

"When I bought the property there were two industries I wanted to target. Both the medical and fitness industries are going really well for Rocky and we wanted to target those markets.

"I was considering either a medical centre of a fitness centre so I approached the fitness guys first and they were keen so we went with that."

Mr Kele said at least 50 jobs would be created by the project.

"There should be at least 30 jobs in the construction process and then at least 20 jobs throughout the various tenancies once it is completed," he said.

Sean O'Neill and Jake Standen at the site of a new gym.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK270916agym1

CrossFit CQ owner Sean O'Neill said the centre has been put together to promote and facilitate a healthy and active lifestyle for anyone in Rockhampton regardless of age, gender or current fitness level.

"CrossFit CQ is expanding to the new state of the art training facility to allow for growth and popularity of CrossFit," Mr O'Neill said.

"As more and more people learn and understand the benefits of CrossFit and how it can transform their lifestyle it is becoming more and more popular, which in turn means it is more and more important that we are able to continue our personalised approach and great service. The new venue will allow us to do just that.

"The centre will allow for all walks of life to experience all aspects of training whether it is cardio based, weightlifting, a mixture, boxing and then to add to that the best and latest recovery treatments.

"We run programs for everyone, the general population just trying to become fitter, the more mature members of the Rockhampton community that are looking to stay active as they get older, mothers pre and post pregnancy, and athletes from all different sports looking to improve there overall health and fitness.

"CrossFit CQ is extremely excited to work alongside Boxing United and the recovery and rejuvenation centre to provide Rockhampton with something it hasn't seen before."