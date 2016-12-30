REVEALED: Michelle Landry's parliamentary expenses

FLAG IT: Politicians have been spending big on flags

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd are fans of the Australian flag judging by their parliamentary expenses.

Ms Landry spent $1875, in the last reporting period from January 1-June 30.

Meanwhile, Mr O'Dowd spent $2,040.60 on flags.

It was not as much as their high-profile counterpart, member for Dawson George Christensen, who spent $2262.50.

20150326: Michelle Landry MP and George Christensen MP pose for a portrait in front of Parliament House, Canberra. Photo by Auspic. Sean Davey ROK300315landry3

The figures were revealed in a list of parliamentarians' expenditure from January 1-June 30.

Ms Landry spent $11,847 on travel, with a large part of that attributed to travel for Federal Parliament.

She also spent $10,145.51 on car coats, $2,506.70 on family travel costs and $71,971.21 on office facilities.

As for a chat on the phone, well, around $8,745.20 on telecommunications.

Fellow Liberal party member Immigration Minister Peter Dutton opted to spend on letterhead emblazoned envelopes, locking in a decent deal by securing 50,000 envelopes for $1780.

Mr O'Dowd spent $330.91 on 10 three-packs of Dr Suess books, presumably given out to children in his electorate.

Ken O'Dowd announces funding to widen the Capricorn Highway to 4 lanes between Rockhampton and Gracemere. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK210616croad4

For Mr O'Dowd, by far the majority of his expenses went on office administrative costs - $112,547.03 to be precise.

It was an almost identical amount for Ms Landry, coming in at $113,719.58.

This is also similar to many other Members of Parliament.

The most expensive offices in the state were headed by Karen Andrews who claimed $129, 945.88, Theresa Gambaro who claimed $176,304.24, former MP Ewen Jones who claimed $115,799.64 and Keith Pitt who claimed $123,766.25.

Bob Katter spent the most on Aussie flags, with his expense claim coming in at $11,238.25.