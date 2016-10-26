REVEALED: Name of proposed Womens' basketball team

Cyclones players Alex Brady and Gabbi Clayton at CQ University which has just announced the intention of bringing a NBL womens basketball team to Rockhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON'S bid for a team in the Women's National Basketball League will soon have an official name to rally behind - the Ravens.

Proponents of the bid including Mayor Margaret Strelow, CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman and Rockhampton Basketball President Steve Richards will announce the team name and naming competition winner.

The team name emerged from an idea from local basketball identity Ben Greany, so Ben has been credited as winner of the naming competition and will receive a prize pack.

There were hundreds of entries via the online survey and colouring competition. The bid team will presenting prize packs to winners of the colouring competition at their schools in coming weeks.

The Mayor, VC and RBI president will also confirm that the official bid document is being submitted soon to the WNBL, proposing a Rockhampton team for the 2017-18 competition season.

If the application process is successful, as hoped, the new team would become the first national sporting team for Rockhampton and the wider CQ region, with home games to be played at the 2000-seat CQUniversity sports stadium.

The new team (the CQUniversity Rockhampton Ravens) is proposed to have a fresh brand name identity, incorporating CQUniversity as the naming rights partner while promoting Rockhampton and the whole CQ region.

More to come.