National handbag retailer announces Rocky store

NEW STORE: The new Bags To Go Factory Outlet store on Yaamba Rd will open in March.

IF YOU love top quality luggage, handbags and accessories at bargain prices, you're going to love Rockhampton's newest retailer.

National retailer Bags To Go has exclusively revealed to The Morning Bulletin they will open their doors in Rockhampton within months.

A spokesman for Bags To Go Australia said the new store, which will offer all things bags for travel, school, business or fashion at discount prices, will open in the former Toyworld site next to Spotligh at 337 Yaamba Rd.

With handover of the 450m2 site locked in for March 1, the spokesman said Bags To Go is expected to open towards the end of March.

"We researched the population as well as the access our customers in the area have to the brands we sell and felt there is a gap in the market for quality brand name Travel luggage and accessories. Namely Samsonite, American Tourister, Antler and Qantas," the spokesman said.

"We are extremely excited to be opening our 21st Store in Rockhampton. Given the surrounding population and the lack of variety on offer for locals looking to grab quality handbags, luggage and travel accessories at big discounts.

"We have also had strong sales out of Rockhampton from our online store www.bagstogo.com.au."

The spokesman said Bags to Go are currently advertising for staff to run their Rockhampton store with a full-tine managers position as well as 4-5 casual/part time positions ranging from 15-30 hours per week available.

"We have had an overwhelming response already so we are confident we will build a strong team in Rockhampton," he said.

Ray White Rockhampton City Director of Sales and Leasing Andrew Leach, who secured the Bags To Go lease, said the opening of the store was a positive sign for commercial property in the region.

"I think there are some really positive signs to both the Residential and Commercial Markets in 2017, inquiry in the last quarter of 2016 and the start to 2017 already has been very encouraging," Mr Leach said.

"I've been back at work for three weeks and the number of enquiries from both locals and southern investors looking to purchase commercial property has been impressive.

"We are also very pleased with leasing enquiries."