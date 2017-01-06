30°
REVEALED: New Rocky cafe offers unique experience

Melanie Plane
6th Jan 2017 2:54 PM

NESTLED beneath the branches of a soaring mango tree at 68 Denham St is a tropical oasis which is now home to Rockhampton's newest cafe - Birdies Espresso.

On December 28, Gabor Szombati and Janine Bell along with daughters Rohana Bell and Nina Szombati opened the doors, or rather gates, to their latest business venture in the form of a unique, tropical cafe specialising in quality coffee, fresh smoothies and light eats.

If the Szombati and Bell names sound familiar, it's because the couple are the former, original owners of iconic local cafe The Wild Parrot which used to occupy the 68 Denham St garden site and adjoining building.

 

But while the name of the new cafe continues the bird-themed tradition, it's certainly a far cry from The Wild Parrot.

Gabor and Janine said the cafe offered a concept never-before-seen in Rockhampton and was run out of a re-purposed shipping container.

"When we had The Wild Parrot this garden area was really popular so we thought we'd reinvent it and create another cafe area for Rockhampton," Janine said.

"It has more of a modern aspect about it now. The use of shipping containers are becoming very popular in Brisbane, Sydney and places like that.

"We pretty much had it set up already, we bought it in like that with all the equipment in it so we could just open straight away."

The shipping container, which is painted black and white, houses the preparation and servery areas while the rest of the cafe, including all seating, is in the expansive shaded, garden.

 

Gabor Szombati and Janine Bell with daughters Rohana Bell and Nina Szombati at their new Birdies Espresso cafe.
Gabor Szombati and Janine Bell with daughters Rohana Bell and Nina Szombati at their new Birdies Espresso cafe. Michelle Gately

While Janine and Gabor have plans to introduce light breakfast and lunch options in the very near future, their main focus is producing a quality cup of coffee every single time.

"We use Grinders Brazilian blend. It has a nice, deep flavour and has a nice roast to it. We have used it before and it was successful for us," Janine said.

"At the moment we have light bite items and blended fruit drinks on the menu as well. Everything that we do will be fresh. When you come here, you get everything fresh. You might have to wait a little bit longer but you know you are going to get a fresh product," Gabor said.

Janine said one of the best things about the Denham St location was that surrounding businesses were feeding off of and supporting each other.

"We have been finding that the Catwalk Pink and Polly Lane customers are coming to visit us and our customers visit them, the three work together and it's a nice little corner concept," she said.

"It is nice because they are speciality stores and the staff come and visit us as well, it is a great combination. All About House is just around the corner as well and they are doing really well, they have a great space there."

 

After starting The Wild Parrot in 1997, Janine and Gabor went on to sell the business in 2000 before returning to run it again in 2004. They then sold the business again in 2007 and spent the next five years operating businesses in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Having just returned from a 12-month stint travelling overseas, the couple said they were drawn back to Rockhampton.

"What drew us back to Rockhampton was the fact that this is our place and if we started a new coffee venture it would be well received because people love a different venue, everyone likes to go around and try new places, everyone needs a choice," the pair said.

"Rockhampton has such beautiful weather all year through and we thought, why not utilise the garden that is here.

"It is great to come back to Rockhampton because we do have a lot of customers that remember us from previously and then we have new customers again."

Birdies Espresso is open Tuesday-Sunday from 7am-4pm. Find them on Facebook here.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business cafe cafe culture rockhampton business rockhampton cafe small business

