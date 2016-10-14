REVEALED: Oxy upgrades in the pipeline post rotunda

ICONIC Sunday sessions at Rockhampton's Oxford Hotel are poised to reach a whole new level.

With demolition of the outdated rotunda at the intersection of Denham and East Sts underway to provide a road-link between East and Quay Sts, businesses in the mall area are set to benefit.

And the Oxford Hotel, affectionately known by locals as the 'Oxy', is certainly no exception.

Venue manager Aaron Gordon revealed exciting plans for the future of the Oxy, including an improved entertainment precinct.

"When it all gets done, our outdoor area is going to extend all the way out to the road through Denham St and there is a raised stage going in," Mr Gordon said.

"The raised stage will be great for our musicians, they won't be squished up against the wall any more like they have been and everyone will be able to enjoy the music, even those sitting across the street."

Melanie Plane

Mr Gordon said the improved facilities would go hand-in-hand with bigger events and acts.

"We have also been in talks with Council in regards to future funding for bigger acts to perform in the space," he said.

"We already hold big Sunday sessions on long weekends and with the new facilities those will be turned into more of an event and hopefully we can secure some bigger acts.

"Due to the work going on this year we haven't planned anything too big for New Years but next year, when it is all finished, we hope to have a big end of year party."

Mr Gordon said he believed the long-awaited removal of the rotunda, which had divided Quay and East Sts since its construction in 1987, would breathe new life into the CBD.

"The whole Denham and East St area is going to benefit. I think we will definitely get more foot traffic and as that grows, the businesses that have closed in the area recently will start to fill back up," he said.

While JM Kelly yesterday began erecting hoarding boards around the rotunda site, Mr Gordon reminded the community the Oxy was still open for business.

"Our outdoor area has just been reduced due to the construction, so we just want to let everyone know that we are still there and still open for business," he said.

"It will be a bit hard for a while but when it's all finished, its definitely going to be worth it."