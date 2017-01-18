REVEALED: Rockhampton region's unemployment suburb hotspots

More people are looking for jobs in the Rockhampton region.

A NEW graph shows the Rockhampton region's unemployment hotspots.

Suburbs in the graph range from an unemployment rate of about 2% right up to 26%, which is well above the state average.

Mt Morgan had the highest rate in the region at 26%, while Glenlee-Rockyview had the best, according to the graph which forms part of the Labour Market Conditions in the Rockhampton Region report.

Other good performing suburbs included Bouldercombe, the Rockhampton's east and northern areas and Yeppoon, which were all around the 6-7% mark.

Rockhampton City was just under 10%, while Emu Park and Gracemere were above this mark.

The report, which The Morning Bulletin understands hasn't been publicly released yet, uses data to the March, 2016 quarter. Information for these graphs was using data to December 2015.

The rate had increased in each identified area from the same period the year before.

Yesterday, The Morning Bulletin reported that the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the region had surged 36% in the three years to last March with more than 7000 of the region's workforce aged population claiming welfare.

Since the report, there has been signs of an improving regional economy and just last week Keppel MP Brittany Lauga issued a media release saying employment rates had dropped in the Fitzroy region.

Mrs Lauga said the overall unemployment rate for the Fitzroy area, for the 12-month period to November 2016, fell 1.7% down to 5.9%.

She said the Queensland Treasury's regional jobless rates for youth in the Fitzroy statistical region (taking in Rockhampton and Keppel electorates) fell over the same period by 4.2% to 9.8% (well below the state average of 13.5%).

The Labour Market Conditions report, which was completed in May, showed unemployment rates could be volatile (see graph below).

Yesterday, Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said there were a number of projects on the horizon for the Rockhampton region that gave confidence for optimism moving forward.

