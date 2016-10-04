29°
Business

REVEALED: Rockhampton region's top 10 mechanics

Amber Hooker
| 4th Oct 2016 6:39 PM Updated: 6:39 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCALS kicked into gear when The Morning Bulletin put the call out for the Rockhampton region's best mechanic.

From the 423 comments, 72 separate mechanics from across Rockhampton and surrounds were nominated.

From them, a top 10 have emerged with Adwill Automotive the clear leader securing 25 separate nominations.

The fight for the top spots was close, with just one point separating Kmart Tyre and Auto and FG Mechanical from the top 10, which are listed below:

1. Adwill Automotive

 

 

2. Insane Performance

 

 

3. Robo's MotorWorks (Robo's Group)

 

 

4. Wheeler Family Automotive

 

 

5. Engine Centre Rockhampton

 

 

6. Tibbs Fleet Services

 

 

7. Purely Mechanical

 

 

8. Autofrost Mechanical

 

 

9. Kaos Automotive

 

 

10. Autoworx

 

 

 

But we want to know which among them is number one, vote in our online poll below before 7pm on Friday, October 7.

Reader poll

Who is the best mechanic in the Rockhampton region?

  • View Results

 

 

The Facebook shout out also revealed Rockhampton and surrounds are spoilt for choice when it comes to car care, with other nominations including:

  • CQ Mechanical Solutions
  • Lee Briskey Mechanical
  • Rocky 4x4 Mechanix
  • Richardson Motors
  • Menzies Frenchville Service Station
  • Total Car Maintenance
  • Jonesy's garage
  • Diesel Central
  • Bridge Street Tyre and Mechanical
  • Cliff Munroe Mechanical Repairs
  • Aspire Diesel Repairs
  • Yeppoon Tyre & Service Centre (Jamie)
  • Prodyno (Brad Hill)
  • McMurdo Motors
  • UltraTune
  • ProDyno (brad hill)
  • Cap auto repair
  • Neil Smith Mobile Glenmore Rd
  • Daniel Finlay (4wd repair shop)
  • Multi-Mechanical Service
  • P&T Auto
  • Andy's Auto
  • Zilzie Workshop
  • Bruce Champman in Mt Morgan
  • The Mechanic Shop
  • Rockhampton Prestige
  • Tropical Auto Group
  • Bouldy Mobile Mechanical Maintenance (Martin)
  • Darryl at Marlborough Motors
  • Newsome Tyre and Mechanical
  • Phippsy's Automotive
  • Troy Boreham at Barefoot Mechanical
  • Aaron Yarham
  • Ace Exhaust Centre
  • Amos Mobile Roadworthys
  • Muffs Mechanical
  • Shawn Swaffield Diesel Central
  • Donny Corley Motors
  • Capricorn Total repair
  • Rockhampton Motor Company
  • AB Mechanical
  • Highways
  • Rocky Automatics
  • TCC Fitters
  • Kabra Kustoms
  • Peter Gallehawk
  • Shelton Mechanics
  • Allenstown Auto
  • Mazda BJ Car Sales
  • PKR Automotive
  • Kev McBean - Macycles
  • Ford Street Mechanical
  • Damien Kennell
  • Tanzers in Yeppoon
  • G-Elec Automotive
  • TCM
  • CTR Alexandra Street
  • Ian Weigh Toyoto
  • Johnsons Mobile Mechanical
  • Laurie's Auto Electrics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business, mechanic, rockhampton's best mechanic

UPDATE: Man accused of assaulting police remains in custody

UPDATE: Man accused of assaulting police remains in custody

A man accused of punching a police officer will face court later this month.

$800,000 Gold Lotto win, but so far noone has claimed it

Golden Casket officials urge anyone who bought their Gold Lotto ticket from this Rockhampton store to check their numbers now.

Check your lotto tickets now, you could be $800K richer

Pettett brings home Australian under-21 title gold

Matthew Pettett competing in the Rockhampton Open Table Tennis Tournament on Saturday 6 Jun 2015. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Pettett shines at Australian titles

Spirits lifted, funds raised

PITT STOP: nspiring Author Jeremy Scott takes a break during his biggest cyclcing challenge.

Jeremy Scott raises money for the heart foundation

Local Partners

What secret was uncovered from Cake Creation call out?

Over 400 photos of cakes were posted on the Facebook call out recently

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Coastal Taipan toddler no longer "fighting for his life"

TAIPAN VICTIM: Little Eli is fighting for his life after being bitten by a Coastal Taipan last month.

Community rallies around victim of snake bite.

WHAT’S ON: Your guide to the long weekend in CQ

Zombies will be on the loose at Rockhampton Regional Library for the zombie apocalypse on Saturday.

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

Latest deals and offers

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

AMAL Clooney marked her second wedding anniversary with a "civilised" evening in which her husband cooked for her.

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

"Egg whites, Ezekiel bread and almond butter"

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

A Stone’s Throw from The Beach

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 NOW $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

Contemporary Classic In Quiet No Through Street

277 Elphinstone Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This classic split level brick and chamferboard home is located in the quiet end of Elphinstone Street surrounded by other well maintained homes. This home is...

2 BEAUTIFUL LEVELS OF FAMILY SPACE. $298,000 negotiable.

264 Georgeson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This beautiful spacious home is a rare find. Located in a very quiet area with lovely, quiet and friendly neighbours 2 Separate Levels of living, each with their...

WHAT A GREAT PLACE TO START!

328 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid chamferboard home is great buying in a convenient location. * Make this your first home / great starter special * Front sunroom * 3 generous sized...

Executive Home with Ocean Views Under $550,000

23 Buccaneer Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 3 2 $529,000

You will love coming home to the unrivalled sense of peace, privacy afforded by this cleverly designed masterpiece offering all the space, elegance and quality you...

Priced to SELL!

27/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

If you are looking to down size or Invest, then look no further for this beachside unit. With very low body corporate fees and just a walk to Cooee Bay or...

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

PERFECT STREET TO RENOVATE. $240,000

197 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 240,000

Located in the heart of Frenchville this home is close to Frenchville Primary School, Shopping Centres, Central Queensland University, Medical Centres and all...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year