REVEALED: Rockhampton region's top 10 mechanics

LOCALS kicked into gear when The Morning Bulletin put the call out for the Rockhampton region's best mechanic.
From the 423 comments, 72 separate mechanics from across Rockhampton and surrounds were nominated.
From them, a top 10 have emerged with Adwill Automotive the clear leader securing 25 separate nominations.
The fight for the top spots was close, with just one point separating Kmart Tyre and Auto and FG Mechanical from the top 10, which are listed below:
1. Adwill Automotive
2. Insane Performance
3. Robo's MotorWorks (Robo's Group)
4. Wheeler Family Automotive
5. Engine Centre Rockhampton
6. Tibbs Fleet Services
7. Purely Mechanical
8. Autofrost Mechanical
9. Kaos Automotive
10. Autoworx
But we want to know which among them is number one, vote in our online poll below before 7pm on Friday, October 7.
Reader poll
Who is the best mechanic in the Rockhampton region?
The Facebook shout out also revealed Rockhampton and surrounds are spoilt for choice when it comes to car care, with other nominations including:
- CQ Mechanical Solutions
- Lee Briskey Mechanical
- Rocky 4x4 Mechanix
- Richardson Motors
- Menzies Frenchville Service Station
- Total Car Maintenance
- Jonesy's garage
- Diesel Central
- Bridge Street Tyre and Mechanical
- Cliff Munroe Mechanical Repairs
- Aspire Diesel Repairs
- Yeppoon Tyre & Service Centre (Jamie)
- Prodyno (Brad Hill)
- McMurdo Motors
- UltraTune
- Cap auto repair
- Neil Smith Mobile Glenmore Rd
- Daniel Finlay (4wd repair shop)
- Multi-Mechanical Service
- P&T Auto
- Andy's Auto
- Zilzie Workshop
- Bruce Champman in Mt Morgan
- The Mechanic Shop
- Rockhampton Prestige
- Tropical Auto Group
- Bouldy Mobile Mechanical Maintenance (Martin)
- Darryl at Marlborough Motors
- Newsome Tyre and Mechanical
- Phippsy's Automotive
- Troy Boreham at Barefoot Mechanical
- Aaron Yarham
- Ace Exhaust Centre
- Amos Mobile Roadworthys
- Muffs Mechanical
- Shawn Swaffield Diesel Central
- Donny Corley Motors
- Capricorn Total repair
- Rockhampton Motor Company
- AB Mechanical
- Highways
- Rocky Automatics
- TCC Fitters
- Kabra Kustoms
- Peter Gallehawk
- Shelton Mechanics
- Allenstown Auto
- Mazda BJ Car Sales
- PKR Automotive
- Kev McBean - Macycles
- Ford Street Mechanical
- Damien Kennell
- Tanzers in Yeppoon
- G-Elec Automotive
- TCM
- CTR Alexandra Street
- Ian Weigh Toyoto
- Johnsons Mobile Mechanical
- Laurie's Auto Electrics