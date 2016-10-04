REVEALED: Rockhampton region's top 10 mechanics

LOCALS kicked into gear when The Morning Bulletin put the call out for the Rockhampton region's best mechanic.

From the 423 comments, 72 separate mechanics from across Rockhampton and surrounds were nominated.

From them, a top 10 have emerged with Adwill Automotive the clear leader securing 25 separate nominations.

The fight for the top spots was close, with just one point separating Kmart Tyre and Auto and FG Mechanical from the top 10, which are listed below:

1. Adwill Automotive

2. Insane Performance

3. Robo's MotorWorks (Robo's Group)

4. Wheeler Family Automotive

5. Engine Centre Rockhampton

6. Tibbs Fleet Services

7. Purely Mechanical

8. Autofrost Mechanical

9. Kaos Automotive

10. Autoworx

But we want to know which among them is number one, vote in our online poll below before 7pm on Friday, October 7.

The Facebook shout out also revealed Rockhampton and surrounds are spoilt for choice when it comes to car care, with other nominations including: