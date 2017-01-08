31°
News

REVEALED: Rocky, Cap Coast's hidden speed cameras

Melanie Plane
| 8th Jan 2017 7:00 AM
Keeping the roads safe this Christmas - Fraser Coast Police will be enforcing safe practises on the roads this Christmas. Expect to be tested for speeding, drinking and drug taking.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Keeping the roads safe this Christmas - Fraser Coast Police will be enforcing safe practises on the roads this Christmas. Expect to be tested for speeding, drinking and drug taking.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU are a Rockhampton or Capricorn Coast motorist with a need for excessive speed this school holidays, you've got a pretty good chance of getting nabbed by police.

New data released by the Queensland Government has revealed exactly where mobile and parked speed cameras are regularly located across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

It has been revealed there are 67 Active Mobile Speed Camera Site camera locations in the wider Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast area and a further 14 Parked Mobile Speed Camera Site locations in the region.

The Bruce Hwy north and south of Rockhampton, the Capricorn Hwy and Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd appear to be the most popular areas for police to nab speeding motorists.

According to the Queensland Government, speeding is one of the major causes of fatalities on Queensland roads with 62 people killed as a result of crashes involving speeding drivers or riders in 2015.

Most people think that speeding is just driving over the speed limit, but speeding is also driving at a speed that is inappropriate for the driving conditions, such as rain, fog, traffic or traffic flow.

Speed limits are set and enforced to save lives and reduce crashes. Fines and demerit points apply when a vehicle is caught driving above the posted speed limit.

Penalties for speeding in Queensland can be costly, and could even cost you your licence.

Less than 13km/h over the speed limit:

$162 + 1 demerit point.

At least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h over the speed limit:

$243 + 3 demerit points.

More than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h over the speed limit:

$406 + 4 demerit points.

More than 30km/h but not more than 40km/h over the speed limit:

$568 + 6 demerit points.

More than 40km/h over the speed limit:

$1,137 + 8 demerit points and 6 month suspension.

Active Mobile Speed Camera Sites

  • Bruce Hwy - Ogmore
  • Bruce Hwy - St Lawrence
  • Bruce Hwy - Marmor
  • Bruce Hwy - Bajool
  • Bruce Hwy - Kunwarara
  • Bruce Hwy - Marlborough
  • Bruce Hwy - Yaamba
  • Bruce Hwy - Etna Creek
  • Bruce Hwy - The Caves
  • Bruce Hwy - Rockyview/Glenlee
  • Bruce Hwy - Midgee
  • Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd - Bondoola
  • Yeppoon Rd - Hidden Valley
  • Yeppoon Rd - Ironpot
  • Yeppoon Rd - Yeppoon
  • Yeppoon Rd - Parkhurst
  • Yeppoon Rd - Norman Gardens
  • Capricorn Hwy - Gracemere
  • Capricorn Hwy - Stanwell
  • Capricorn Hwy, Westwood
  • Scenic Hwy - Lammermoor
  • Scenic Hwy - Cooee Bay
  • Scenic Hwy, Kinka Beach
  • Frenchville Rd - Frenchville
  • Richardson Rd - Kawana
  • Yaamba Rd - Kawana
  • Farm St - Kawana
  • Richardson Rd - Norman Gardens
  • Feez St - Norman Gardens
  • Yaamba Rd - Norman Gardens
  • Richardson Rd - Park Avenue
  • Moores Creek Rd - Park Avenue
  • Glenmore Rd - Park Avenue
  • Haynes St - Park Avenue
  • Richardson Rd - Park Avenue
  • Main St - Park Avenue
  • Emu Park Rd - Lakes Creek
  • Lakes Creek Rd - Lakes Creek
  • Emu Park Rd - Nankin
  • Gladstone Rd - Allenstown
  • Lower Dawson Rd - Allenstown
  • Thozet Rd - Koongal
  • Queen Elizabeth Drive - Berserker
  • Musgrave St - Berserker
  • Dean St - Berserker
  • Dean St - Frenchville
  • Dean St - Berserker
  • Ridgelands Rd - Pink Lily
  • Emu Park Rd - Tanby
  • Yaamba Rd - Norman Gardens
  • Yaamba Rd - Parkhurst
  • Farnborough Rd - Pacific Heights
  • Farnborough Rd, Farnborough
  • Campbell St - Wandal
  • Wandal Rd - Wandal
  • James St - Mount Morgan
  • Burnett Hwy - Mount Morgan
  • Burnett Hwy - Gracemere
  • Farnborough Rd - Yeppoon
  • Farnborough Rd - Meikleville Hill
  • Lakes Creek Rd - Berserker
  • Lakes Creek Rd - The Common
  • Emu Park Rd - Coowonga
  • Scenic Hwy - Mulambin
  • Annie Drive - Cawarral
  • Tanby Rd - Tanby
  • Tanby Rd - Yeppoon

Parked Mobile Speed Camera Sites

  • Bruce Hwy - Ogmore
  • Bruce Hwy - Marlborough
  • Bruce Hwy - Kunwarara
  • Bruce Hwy - Midgee
  • Scenic Hwy, Rosslyn
  • Fitzroy St, Rockhampton City
  • Burnett Hwy - Bouldercombe
  • Capricorn Hwy - Gracemere
  • Yaamba Rd - Kawana
  • Yaamba Rd - Parkhurst
  • Hill St - Emu Park
  • Yeppoon Rd - Limestone Creek
  • Emu Park Rd - Coowonga
  • Annie Drive - Cawarral
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime police speeding

REVEALED: Rocky, Cap Coast's hidden speed cameras

REVEALED: Rocky, Cap Coast's hidden speed cameras

Where's you're most likely to get caught speeding

WATCH: CQ miner realises his 'virtual reality' dream

Wonder Tachi and Daniel Runzonza at Squealworks VR cinema.

Daniel Runzonza had a vision which he wanted to share

BIG RAIN: Forecasts for close to 100mm in Rocky region

Forecast rain for the next four days.

Weatherzone says high probability of more heavy falls for CQ

UPDATE: One in hospital after Byfield burning incident

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Ambulance crews racing to Byfield after petrol accident

Local Partners

Saintly Pro provides earnings and enjoyment

As is the case with any facet of racing, buying a tried horse and succeeding with it requires a certain element of luck.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Courtney set for dual role with Capricorn Claws

Courtney Wheeler is playing with the Claws and also coaching the Claws under-19 team next season.

Talented player ready to embrace coaching challenge as well

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Blur, Bjork, Radiohead and Savage Garden were just some big names that had a great year.

Carrie Fisher buried in brilliantly funny urn

Fisher died on 27 December aged 60, having suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher still had one over everyone at her own funeral

What's on the small screen this week

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores Singapore in new season of Destination Flavour.

Keeper delivers great read

My Family's Keeper by Brad Haddin.

Story explores Haddin family's cancer battle

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Entertainment

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

Only 2 years Old and Simply Beautiful

14 College Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $410,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom home has an air-conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe, which is located at the rear of the home and an...

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits You in Paramount Park

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

On arrival you will be pleasantly surprised from the moment you enter this prestige home offering approximately 320m2 under roof and 9ft high ceilings. A cleverly...

3 Bedroom Highset Home

11 Alick Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This home has 3 good sized bedrooms, remodeled bathroom and a good kitchen for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Other features include, large...

Lazy Sundays By The Pool!

12 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $429,000

With large open spaces, modern plan, and vibrant bright colours, this lowset rendered home offers 4 bedrooms, main having walk-in robe and ensuite, functional...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $525,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

Cheaper than Renting!!

28 Sorrento Way, Zilzie 4710

House 3 2 2 $279,000

This neat & tidy home offers exceptional value for the first home buyer! Located just minutes from the Great Barrier Reef Resort, club house & golf course! • 3...

Grand family living with spectacular views

15 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

andbull; 4 generously sized bedrooms with additional office all boasting built in wardrobes, security screen and ceiling fans. andbull; The beautifully spacious...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

No Caption

Interstate investors snap up Mount Morgan property

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

2017 will be 'the year' for Cap Coast real estate

Shae O'Reilly

'We wouldn't go making a call this ballsy on a whim'

Two CQ regions among 'most accessible' to first home buyers

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.

The 2016 report tracks the time it would take to save a deposit

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!