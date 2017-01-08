REVEALED: Rocky, Cap Coast's hidden speed cameras

Keeping the roads safe this Christmas - Fraser Coast Police will be enforcing safe practises on the roads this Christmas. Expect to be tested for speeding, drinking and drug taking.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

IF YOU are a Rockhampton or Capricorn Coast motorist with a need for excessive speed this school holidays, you've got a pretty good chance of getting nabbed by police.

New data released by the Queensland Government has revealed exactly where mobile and parked speed cameras are regularly located across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

It has been revealed there are 67 Active Mobile Speed Camera Site camera locations in the wider Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast area and a further 14 Parked Mobile Speed Camera Site locations in the region.

The Bruce Hwy north and south of Rockhampton, the Capricorn Hwy and Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd appear to be the most popular areas for police to nab speeding motorists.

According to the Queensland Government, speeding is one of the major causes of fatalities on Queensland roads with 62 people killed as a result of crashes involving speeding drivers or riders in 2015.

Most people think that speeding is just driving over the speed limit, but speeding is also driving at a speed that is inappropriate for the driving conditions, such as rain, fog, traffic or traffic flow.

Speed limits are set and enforced to save lives and reduce crashes. Fines and demerit points apply when a vehicle is caught driving above the posted speed limit.

Penalties for speeding in Queensland can be costly, and could even cost you your licence.

Less than 13km/h over the speed limit:

$162 + 1 demerit point.

At least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h over the speed limit:

$243 + 3 demerit points.

More than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h over the speed limit:

$406 + 4 demerit points.

More than 30km/h but not more than 40km/h over the speed limit:

$568 + 6 demerit points.

More than 40km/h over the speed limit:

$1,137 + 8 demerit points and 6 month suspension.

Active Mobile Speed Camera Sites

Bruce Hwy - Ogmore

Bruce Hwy - St Lawrence

Bruce Hwy - Marmor

Bruce Hwy - Bajool

Bruce Hwy - Kunwarara

Bruce Hwy - Marlborough

Bruce Hwy - Yaamba

Bruce Hwy - Etna Creek

Bruce Hwy - The Caves

Bruce Hwy - Rockyview/Glenlee

Bruce Hwy - Midgee

Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd - Bondoola

Yeppoon Rd - Hidden Valley

Yeppoon Rd - Ironpot

Yeppoon Rd - Yeppoon

Yeppoon Rd - Parkhurst

Yeppoon Rd - Norman Gardens

Capricorn Hwy - Gracemere

Capricorn Hwy - Stanwell

Capricorn Hwy, Westwood

Scenic Hwy - Lammermoor

Scenic Hwy - Cooee Bay

Scenic Hwy, Kinka Beach

Frenchville Rd - Frenchville

Richardson Rd - Kawana

Yaamba Rd - Kawana

Farm St - Kawana

Richardson Rd - Norman Gardens

Feez St - Norman Gardens

Yaamba Rd - Norman Gardens

Richardson Rd - Park Avenue

Moores Creek Rd - Park Avenue

Glenmore Rd - Park Avenue

Haynes St - Park Avenue

Richardson Rd - Park Avenue

Main St - Park Avenue

Emu Park Rd - Lakes Creek

Lakes Creek Rd - Lakes Creek

Emu Park Rd - Nankin

Gladstone Rd - Allenstown

Lower Dawson Rd - Allenstown

Thozet Rd - Koongal

Queen Elizabeth Drive - Berserker

Musgrave St - Berserker

Dean St - Berserker

Dean St - Frenchville

Dean St - Berserker

Ridgelands Rd - Pink Lily

Emu Park Rd - Tanby

Yaamba Rd - Norman Gardens

Yaamba Rd - Parkhurst

Farnborough Rd - Pacific Heights

Farnborough Rd, Farnborough

Campbell St - Wandal

Wandal Rd - Wandal

James St - Mount Morgan

Burnett Hwy - Mount Morgan

Burnett Hwy - Gracemere

Farnborough Rd - Yeppoon

Farnborough Rd - Meikleville Hill

Lakes Creek Rd - Berserker

Lakes Creek Rd - The Common

Emu Park Rd - Coowonga

Scenic Hwy - Mulambin

Annie Drive - Cawarral

Tanby Rd - Tanby

Tanby Rd - Yeppoon

Parked Mobile Speed Camera Sites