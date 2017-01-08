REVEALED: Rocky, Cap Coast's hidden speed cameras

IF YOU are a Rockhampton or Capricorn Coast motorist with a need for excessive speed this school holidays, you've got a pretty good chance of getting nabbed by police.
New data released by the Queensland Government has revealed exactly where mobile and parked speed cameras are regularly located across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.
It has been revealed there are 67 Active Mobile Speed Camera Site camera locations in the wider Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast area and a further 14 Parked Mobile Speed Camera Site locations in the region.
The Bruce Hwy north and south of Rockhampton, the Capricorn Hwy and Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd appear to be the most popular areas for police to nab speeding motorists.
According to the Queensland Government, speeding is one of the major causes of fatalities on Queensland roads with 62 people killed as a result of crashes involving speeding drivers or riders in 2015.
Most people think that speeding is just driving over the speed limit, but speeding is also driving at a speed that is inappropriate for the driving conditions, such as rain, fog, traffic or traffic flow.
Speed limits are set and enforced to save lives and reduce crashes. Fines and demerit points apply when a vehicle is caught driving above the posted speed limit.
Penalties for speeding in Queensland can be costly, and could even cost you your licence.
Less than 13km/h over the speed limit:
$162 + 1 demerit point.
At least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h over the speed limit:
$243 + 3 demerit points.
More than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h over the speed limit:
$406 + 4 demerit points.
More than 30km/h but not more than 40km/h over the speed limit:
$568 + 6 demerit points.
More than 40km/h over the speed limit:
$1,137 + 8 demerit points and 6 month suspension.
Active Mobile Speed Camera Sites
- Bruce Hwy - Ogmore
- Bruce Hwy - St Lawrence
- Bruce Hwy - Marmor
- Bruce Hwy - Bajool
- Bruce Hwy - Kunwarara
- Bruce Hwy - Marlborough
- Bruce Hwy - Yaamba
- Bruce Hwy - Etna Creek
- Bruce Hwy - The Caves
- Bruce Hwy - Rockyview/Glenlee
- Bruce Hwy - Midgee
- Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd - Bondoola
- Yeppoon Rd - Hidden Valley
- Yeppoon Rd - Ironpot
- Yeppoon Rd - Yeppoon
- Yeppoon Rd - Parkhurst
- Yeppoon Rd - Norman Gardens
- Capricorn Hwy - Gracemere
- Capricorn Hwy - Stanwell
- Capricorn Hwy, Westwood
- Scenic Hwy - Lammermoor
- Scenic Hwy - Cooee Bay
- Scenic Hwy, Kinka Beach
- Frenchville Rd - Frenchville
- Richardson Rd - Kawana
- Yaamba Rd - Kawana
- Farm St - Kawana
- Richardson Rd - Norman Gardens
- Feez St - Norman Gardens
- Yaamba Rd - Norman Gardens
- Richardson Rd - Park Avenue
- Moores Creek Rd - Park Avenue
- Glenmore Rd - Park Avenue
- Haynes St - Park Avenue
- Richardson Rd - Park Avenue
- Main St - Park Avenue
- Emu Park Rd - Lakes Creek
- Lakes Creek Rd - Lakes Creek
- Emu Park Rd - Nankin
- Gladstone Rd - Allenstown
- Lower Dawson Rd - Allenstown
- Thozet Rd - Koongal
- Queen Elizabeth Drive - Berserker
- Musgrave St - Berserker
- Dean St - Berserker
- Dean St - Frenchville
- Ridgelands Rd - Pink Lily
- Emu Park Rd - Tanby
- Yaamba Rd - Norman Gardens
- Yaamba Rd - Parkhurst
- Farnborough Rd - Pacific Heights
- Farnborough Rd, Farnborough
- Campbell St - Wandal
- Wandal Rd - Wandal
- James St - Mount Morgan
- Burnett Hwy - Mount Morgan
- Burnett Hwy - Gracemere
- Farnborough Rd - Yeppoon
- Farnborough Rd - Meikleville Hill
- Lakes Creek Rd - Berserker
- Lakes Creek Rd - The Common
- Emu Park Rd - Coowonga
- Scenic Hwy - Mulambin
- Annie Drive - Cawarral
- Tanby Rd - Tanby
- Tanby Rd - Yeppoon
Parked Mobile Speed Camera Sites
- Bruce Hwy - Ogmore
- Bruce Hwy - Marlborough
- Bruce Hwy - Kunwarara
- Bruce Hwy - Midgee
- Scenic Hwy, Rosslyn
- Fitzroy St, Rockhampton City
- Burnett Hwy - Bouldercombe
- Capricorn Hwy - Gracemere
- Yaamba Rd - Kawana
- Yaamba Rd - Parkhurst
- Hill St - Emu Park
- Yeppoon Rd - Limestone Creek
- Emu Park Rd - Coowonga
- Annie Drive - Cawarral