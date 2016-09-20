REVEALED: Rocky region's best playgrounds

Kade Shuttleworth, Gabe Fisher, and Ashtyn Maggiotto at the Kershaw Gardens playground last year.

WITH school holidays underway, we asked readers where the best park in the Rockhampton region was.

Readers shared plenty of suggestions, sure to keep you and the kids occupied over the coming weeks.

Here are some reader responses:

Chantal Booth:

Over at the new Eden Park Estate.. I think that's the name. Awesome little playground there.

Natalie Shae:

Fun park. Lots of parks seem to mainly cater for the older kids which I find hard with a toddler who wants to play but most times can't.

Peta Hixon:

My kid loves the Mount Morgan dam park.

Rosemary Colwell:

Elphinstone St wonderful and fenced and covered. Great picnic area next to it and walking tracks too. Clean facilities as well.

Karen Keneally:

Use all these parks, great, wish there were more in Rton. Ps just saying don't think parks should have fences, some freedom for our kids. Bit old...

Joanne Lee:

The park on Elphinstone St is good, it also has a fence around it for safety.

Louise Bell:

Dino park goes alright, Gracey park is pretty good too. There's a pretty good one one Elphinstone St.

As is the one at the botanical gardens.... I think they're all wonderful.

Kerry Smith:

Dinosaur park - never had a prob with my kids and no fencing. Open and free, the way a park should be.

Its been like that forever there. Love it....

Roz Finnegan:

Victoria park.

Kel Litzow:

Be better if the south side park near pool was fully fenced. So little kids don't try and run on road.

And the flying fox area needs a fence.

Jennifer Giulieri:

Rigarldsford Park.

Charlene Steinberger:

Considering the safety issues with the flying fox at dinosaur park (no safety fencing) I'm going with Mount Morgan Dam, all enclosed and under cover....

Debbie Crane:

The one at the Mt Morgan dam is great.

Alison Sealy:

Mount Morgan dam.

Nakina Erykah-Clariece Goltz:

I know it's not Rocky, though the one at the Mount Morgan dam is really good.. (The whole dam area is).

Marie Lockwood:

Cedric Archer Park.