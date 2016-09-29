REVEALED: Rocky to host Eat Street markets

EAT STREET: Luke McNamara and Candy Burndred check out the food trucks at Capricorn Food and Wine Festival. INSET: Nikki Hinder is looking forward to putting on a community event this weekend.

IF YOU GO

CQ Eat Street. A variety of market stalls, children's rides and other activities will also be at the event.

Music Bowl, North Rockhampton.

When: Saturday, October 1 from 5pm-9pm.

Cost: $2 entry.

NIKKI Hinder, creator of CQ Mummas Markets and the Twilight Markets came up with her newest idea after hearing how well other Eat Street events were going throughout Queensland.

"Eat Streets are massive events, especially down in Brisbane," she said.

"They've recently held one in Mackay and they always do very well so we just thought why not try one in Rockhampton. I know people in Rockhampton love their food so we thought we should put something on for the community to have an option to go out and sample some of the great food we have on offer. I think it's good timing too off the back of the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

"We've got some fantastic foodies who are coming along.

"We've got Chomp It who are serving up some crocodile and goat, we've got the Calamari Hut which are a new business and so many other wonderful food trucks from the region.

"I think we have about 15 which is really exciting."

As the local organiser of two local market events Nikki knows how much the community love getting out and about to support local small businesses.

"Everyone here loves the community events," she said.

"If this gives people the opportunity to get out on a Saturday night and enjoy the great venue, the Music Bowl, catch up with family and friends, all the while supporting local small business then it will be worth it. We've also asked people to bring a picnic blanket to chill out for the evening with their friends and family.

"We've got this venue booked four times for next year so we're hoping the community rallies around it, because this is the first one for Rocky and hopefully it won't be the last."