30°
News

REVEALED: Rocky's next river front destination

Melanie Plane
| 18th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
STUNNING: An artist's impression of the view from an apartment at Skyview.
STUNNING: An artist's impression of the view from an apartment at Skyview. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALL EYES will be on the Victoria Parade skyline in 2017 as the construction of multiple multi-storey apartment buildings begins.

While construction of Gallery Apartments gets under way this month, Rockhampton residents can also expect to see movement at a vacant site a little further down the road at 24 Victoria Parade.

Skyview, an eight-storey luxury apartment building, is expected to enter the Rockhampton City skyline by early next year as the next multi-storey structure to join the riverside precinct.

McGrath Estate Agents Rockhampton principal Todd Brandon said the development came with an approximate $8 million price tag and would offer luxury river front living.

"We will have eight residential levels of apartments and the first floor is actually a car park, everything is above ground at Skyview,” Mr Brandon said.

"The first five levels only have two apartments per level and the top three levels are penthouse sky homes.

"The cost point of the 2-bedroom apartments is amazing, they start at $449 for 128m2 of river front luxury.”

An artists impression of Skyview once completed.
An artists impression of Skyview once completed. Contributed

Mr Brandon said shovels were poised to hit the dirt at the site.

"We have secured one more contract in the last fortnight which is brilliant. We have 30% of the two bedroom apartments under contract at the moment which is fantastic,” he said.

"We're probably one or two sales away from turning the soil and getting Skyview off the ground.

"As soon as everything is ready to go they are going to start building the property. They are really close to finalising a contract with the builder at the moment so once that's done and once we get one or two more sales they'll be well on the way to getting started. Hopefully in the new year.”

Mr Brandon said the Skyview project, which would take between 9-12 months to build, would offer the kind of relaxed, low maintenance, convenient, city lifestyle many Rockhampton residents were beginning to prefer.

"People really appreciate the liveability that's happening on the river at the moment. We've got great restaurants, the CBD is being gentrified, the street-scape of Quay St is looking amazing and the development of Quay St and the Gallery going up with a new restaurant - it's hard to beat it for liveability,' he said.

"The people that are considering downsizing family homes, empty nesters or young professionals, it makes sense for them to be living in apartments. The demographic that want to move into those apartments are very defined and they clearly want to be living in that style of accommodation.

"10 years ago people in Rockhampton didn't have that opportunity. It's amazing what has happened along the riverbank in the last 10 years.

"With Skyview you can get home, walk out of the lift and straight into your apartment. That luxury isn't found on the riverbank and it's certainly exciting.”

Skyview is the brainchild of local developers Statewide Property Group who have been one of the key developers in the Central Queensland region for many years.

Statewide Property Group's most recent projects include Edington Central - a 24-apartment precinct in north Rockhampton and the development of retail space and apartments at Allenstown Central on Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  rockhampton business rockhampton development skyview statewide property group todd brandon

Man with uncontrollable deviancy locked up

Man with uncontrollable deviancy locked up

Completing a court ordered sex offenders course didn't stop him from abusing children again

Yoga instructor returns for retreat on Pumpkin Island

Rose Hawkins is planning a yoga retreat on Pumpkin Island.

Change of lease on island finally opened the door for yoga retreat.

REVEALED: Rocky's next river front destination

STUNNING: An artist's impression of the view from an apartment at Skyview.

Skyview two sales away from construction

Police burst into hotel, catch dealers with pile of drugs

Michael James Lindenberg, 44

Their long list of customers showed they were owed another $30,000

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GALLERY: What is the latest on the road train roadworks?

A map of the predicted route road trains will travel through Rockhampton.

Traffic lights at Yaamba/Moores Creek Rd to be relocated

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

A New Zealand Music Award winner and popular R&B singer has hit out at the ceremony, refusing to accept an award and accusing organisers of racism.

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

REVIEW: Live-action Death Note resurrects anime drama

Death Note: Light up the New World in cinemas now.

Movie reviewer Tamara MacKenzie takes a look at the new Death Note.

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $519,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $519,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Split Level and Low Maintenance!

311 Marwedel Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

This stunning split level home is not one to be missed. Step inside to a large open plan living, dining and kitchen area. The chef of the family will appreciate...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

APPROXIMATELY 759M2 ALLOTMENT SELLING FOR LAND VALUE. $185,000.

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Selling for land value this quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: On Site. AUCTION. ONSITE. 10TH DECEMBER. 12PM MIDDAY. OFFERS TAKEN PRIOR TO AUCTION BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST &...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $269,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

HOUSE DONATION: The ultimate act of kindness

PAYING IT FORWARD: The owner of 3318 Emu Park Rd has gifted the six bedroom home to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Leukaemia survivor gives back to charity

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!