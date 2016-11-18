REVEALED: Rocky's next river front destination

STUNNING: An artist's impression of the view from an apartment at Skyview.

ALL EYES will be on the Victoria Parade skyline in 2017 as the construction of multiple multi-storey apartment buildings begins.

While construction of Gallery Apartments gets under way this month, Rockhampton residents can also expect to see movement at a vacant site a little further down the road at 24 Victoria Parade.

Skyview, an eight-storey luxury apartment building, is expected to enter the Rockhampton City skyline by early next year as the next multi-storey structure to join the riverside precinct.

McGrath Estate Agents Rockhampton principal Todd Brandon said the development came with an approximate $8 million price tag and would offer luxury river front living.

"We will have eight residential levels of apartments and the first floor is actually a car park, everything is above ground at Skyview,” Mr Brandon said.

"The first five levels only have two apartments per level and the top three levels are penthouse sky homes.

"The cost point of the 2-bedroom apartments is amazing, they start at $449 for 128m2 of river front luxury.”

An artists impression of Skyview once completed. Contributed

Mr Brandon said shovels were poised to hit the dirt at the site.

"We have secured one more contract in the last fortnight which is brilliant. We have 30% of the two bedroom apartments under contract at the moment which is fantastic,” he said.

"We're probably one or two sales away from turning the soil and getting Skyview off the ground.

"As soon as everything is ready to go they are going to start building the property. They are really close to finalising a contract with the builder at the moment so once that's done and once we get one or two more sales they'll be well on the way to getting started. Hopefully in the new year.”

Mr Brandon said the Skyview project, which would take between 9-12 months to build, would offer the kind of relaxed, low maintenance, convenient, city lifestyle many Rockhampton residents were beginning to prefer.

"People really appreciate the liveability that's happening on the river at the moment. We've got great restaurants, the CBD is being gentrified, the street-scape of Quay St is looking amazing and the development of Quay St and the Gallery going up with a new restaurant - it's hard to beat it for liveability,' he said.

"The people that are considering downsizing family homes, empty nesters or young professionals, it makes sense for them to be living in apartments. The demographic that want to move into those apartments are very defined and they clearly want to be living in that style of accommodation.

"10 years ago people in Rockhampton didn't have that opportunity. It's amazing what has happened along the riverbank in the last 10 years.

"With Skyview you can get home, walk out of the lift and straight into your apartment. That luxury isn't found on the riverbank and it's certainly exciting.”

Skyview is the brainchild of local developers Statewide Property Group who have been one of the key developers in the Central Queensland region for many years.

Statewide Property Group's most recent projects include Edington Central - a 24-apartment precinct in north Rockhampton and the development of retail space and apartments at Allenstown Central on Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown.