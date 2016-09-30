REVEALED: Six delicious dishes at CQ Eat Street

WITH Central Queensland's inaugural Eat St Markets set to get underway at Rockhampton's Music Bowl tomorrow, we've narrowed down some of the most delicious dishes you can pick up at the event.

Feast your eyes on the below - we apologise in advance for the cravings!

1. Cronuts and Coffee

Cronuts are the new rage food and rightly so - they're mouthwatering!

Cronuts and Coffee will be serving up a special Ferrero Rocher Loaded Cronut at the CQ Eat St Markets.

2. That Churros Guy

Churros and chocolate for $5.

We only have one word - yum!

Churros and chocolate sauce. Contributed

3. BBQ Infusion Smoke and Spice

From melt in your mouth beef brisket to rich and decadent beef chuck ribs, you have to sink your teeth into the BBQ Infusion offerings.

A BBQ Infusion Smoke and Spice offering. Contributed

4. Spuds 2 Go

Potatoes stuffed with everything you can imagine - how could you go wrong?

One of the stuffed potato options Spuds 2 Go have on offer. Contributed

5. Chomp It

With a menu of crocodile and goat meat based dishes, Chomp It certainly offers up something different for the community.

Word on the street is their Crocodile Chowder is to die for.

6. Fresh Thailicious Delights

From phenomenal fresh Thai food to refreshing smoothies, you simply must try what this fantastic local business has to offer.

Fresh Thailicious Delights smoothies. Contributed

OTHER FOOD OPTIONS

Ed's Hot Donuts

The Calamari Hut

Chomp It

German Sausage Van

Hawaian Mocktails

Mini Dutch Pancakes

Mr Mojo's Ice Cream

Phillipine BBQ

Total Party FX: Hot dogs, nachos and slushies

Wood Fire and Pizza

ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES

Rides by Fun Time Amusements

Face painting by Funtastic Faces

Henna Tattoos by Unleashed Henna Tattoos & BodyArt

Music by Jye O'Grady

STALLS

Al's Custom Glassworks

Bobby and Rose

Cherish Designs

Crystal Palm

Healthy Mummy Consultant: Aniek

Impact Wellness

Jamberry Nails

Just Print Me

Moonlight Express

My Little Wanderers

Nadine's Country Kitchen

Neil's Crystals

Rockin Roos

Scentsy Independent Consultant

Sugarloaf Candles

The Drifter and The Gypsy

Plus More!!