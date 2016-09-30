REVEALED: Six delicious dishes at CQ Eat Street

WITH Central Queensland's inaugural Eat St Markets set to get underway at Rockhampton's Music Bowl tomorrow, we've narrowed down some of the most delicious dishes you can pick up at the event.
Feast your eyes on the below - we apologise in advance for the cravings!
1. Cronuts and Coffee
Cronuts are the new rage food and rightly so - they're mouthwatering!
Cronuts and Coffee will be serving up a special Ferrero Rocher Loaded Cronut at the CQ Eat St Markets.
2. That Churros Guy
Churros and chocolate for $5.
We only have one word - yum!
3. BBQ Infusion Smoke and Spice
From melt in your mouth beef brisket to rich and decadent beef chuck ribs, you have to sink your teeth into the BBQ Infusion offerings.
4. Spuds 2 Go
Potatoes stuffed with everything you can imagine - how could you go wrong?
5. Chomp It
With a menu of crocodile and goat meat based dishes, Chomp It certainly offers up something different for the community.
Word on the street is their Crocodile Chowder is to die for.
6. Fresh Thailicious Delights
From phenomenal fresh Thai food to refreshing smoothies, you simply must try what this fantastic local business has to offer.
OTHER FOOD OPTIONS
Ed's Hot Donuts
The Calamari Hut
Chomp It
German Sausage Van
Hawaian Mocktails
Mini Dutch Pancakes
Mr Mojo's Ice Cream
Phillipine BBQ
Total Party FX: Hot dogs, nachos and slushies
Wood Fire and Pizza
ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES
Rides by Fun Time Amusements
Face painting by Funtastic Faces
Henna Tattoos by Unleashed Henna Tattoos & BodyArt
Music by Jye O'Grady
STALLS
Al's Custom Glassworks
Bobby and Rose
Cherish Designs
Crystal Palm
Healthy Mummy Consultant: Aniek
Impact Wellness
Jamberry Nails
Just Print Me
Moonlight Express
My Little Wanderers
Nadine's Country Kitchen
Neil's Crystals
Rockin Roos
Scentsy Independent Consultant
Sugarloaf Candles
The Drifter and The Gypsy
Plus More!!