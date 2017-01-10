REVEALED: Sneak peek at new Kershaw Gardens plans

Artist's impressions of the central precinct of the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens.

A NEW look Kershaw Gardens is one step closer to reality, with tenders now open for works in the central precinct.

Along with this, Bells Plant Hire have also started construction on drainage to the wetlands area, with a series of new outlets and interconnection drains designed to create an environmentally-friendly storm water discharge.

Council started a major reconstruction of the gardens as they cleaned up the extensive damage done during Cyclone Marcia, when the former landfill underneath the area was uncovered.

Water retention will also be improved in the wetlands area through the removal of silt and relining of selected ponds.

The works are set to be finished by mid-March and Councillor Cherie Rutherford said they would set the foundation for the central precinct.

Artist's impressions of the central precinct of the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens, featuring a new and improved monorail and extra shade areas. Contributed

The redevelopment will include an "expansive” water play area inspired by the Fitzroy River, playgrounds for all ages with a focus on nature play and a new, modern monorail.

The monorail was incorporated into the new design after extensive community consultation.

The central precinct will also feature an expanded Knight St car park, new shade and picnic shelters, barbecues and amenities, as well as increased lighting for night use.

However, the Railway Station building will be lost from the gardens, with preparation for its removal starting on January 12.

Where possible, the building will be salvaged and recycled as it's dismantled in a process which is expected to take between seven and 10 days.

"After so much work being done on cleaning up and rehabilitating the old landfill site, it's exciting to be at a stage where we can begin delivering the outcomes from our extensive community consultation,” Cr Rutherford said.

"It's important that the community is aware and understand that during the redevelopment process, there are sections of the gardens that will be closed to the public and will certainly look worse before we can deliver what will be a very special place for our region.”

Tenders for the surface and subsurface civil works opened in December, with the contractors to then start construction on the central precinct.