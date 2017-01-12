REVEALED: The 3 reasons Geoff Murphy says shut the CQ Leagues Club down

GEOFF Murphy will continue to plug away, and punch above his weight in his attempt to bring an NRL team to Central Queensland.

With Tuesday's shock announcement of the closure to the CQ Leagues Club, Mr Murphy ensured that it would not impact the bid at all.

Parking was believed to be the biggest hurdle that the Leagues Club failed to overcome and Mr Murphy listed three major reasons to its demise.

"Car parking has always been an issue, we had talks with the council to try and overcome that but were unsuccessful.

"When the Tennis Club get full they park near the high school which is ours. I could go to a board meeting and not get a park.

"We have always suffered from that, suffered badly.

"Secondly, the depressed economy. People aren't spending at the moment.

"And the third thing is the fact that two other bigger clubs in the city that have just done major refurbishments to them and people are attracted to them and we miss out."

The construction magnate told The Morning Bulletin that the club was a luxury, not a necessity, to fulfilling the region's wish of an NRL side.

"It doesn't affect the Bid at all. It is a separate organisation and always has been," Mr Murphy commented.

"When we found out we were lucky enough to get our own team in CQ, we thought it would be nice to own our own club house.

"So we then got involved in the CQ Leagues Club for that reason. Now that it has gone nothing changes.

"We will still have the football team, still have the CQ football in the NRL, and instead of owning our own club, the team might then go and get their own club."

Mr Murphy expressed his frustration at the NRL for the lack of support towards the Bid and hoped to stake his claim in 2020.

"In three years time they will start looking at expansion again. They won't start looking at it before 2020," he said.

"All the other bids are just sitting back and continuing to punch along waiting for the NRL to make a decision.

"It is still the best thing that could happen to CQ."