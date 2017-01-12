REVEALED: The $30 ticket to find out about one of 3000 new CQ mining jobs

IT could be the best $30 you ever spend.

A special information session designed to provide information about subcontracting and supply chain opportunities created by a Central Queensland mega mine will be held in Rockhampton later this month.

The Adani Supplier Roadshow will be held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Monday, January 23 from 9am-11am.

The session will detail the opportunities that will emerge from Adani's Carmichael Mine, Rail and Port projects.

The flagship $16 billion Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin is estimated to have a permanent work force of between 2500 and 3000 people.

Adani has estimated the entire project will create 10,000 jobs through direct and indirect employment.

Late last year, Adani announced Rockhampton and Townsville shortlisted as the company's potential FIFO hubs.

Speakers at the information session include Adani Australia's Infrastructure General Manager Ian Sedgman, Head of Commercial Clint Zahmel and Rail Project Head Rupen Shah.

Further CQ sessions will be held in Emerald at the Maraboon Tavern on Monday, January 23 from 4pm-6pm, Clermont the following day at Lotta Latte's between 9am-11am.

Sessions will also be held in Mackay and Townsville.

To make a booking go to www.bbminingclub.com/adani