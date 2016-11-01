34°
REVEALED: The cheapest suburbs in Rocky to buy a house

Melanie Plane
1st Nov 2016
Melanie Plane

WHETHER you're buying your first home, looking for a project property or just on a tight budget, there are plenty of cheap houses on the market in the Rockhampton region right now.

By working out the average home prices for suburbs across the region, we've established the cheapest to most expensive suburbs to buy a property in right now - as well as some examples of what's on offer.

Depot Hill - $152K

At the moment, Depot Hill is the cheapest place to buy a home in Rocky right now and you can't go past 14 O'Connell St (pictured above).

This high set three bedroom, one bathroom home on a large 1164m2 block is priced at just $120,000 - now that's cheap!

Rocky City - $153K

In most places, it's more expensive to live in the CBD - but not in Rocky!

With an average home price of $153,000 Rocky City is a cheap alternative.

For example, you can pick up a high set home features 2 bedrooms, a spacious open plan lounge and dining room, semi modern kitchen, an enclosed front verandah and a bathroom for just $105K - like this one at 46 Derby St.

 

Berserker - $200K

Coming in third place on the bargain scale is Berserker with the average home price a lovely $200K.

While it may be in third overall, Berserker is actually home to the cheapest property on the market in the region right now - 105 Leamington St.

Valued at just $65,000, 105 Leamington is a renovation waiting to happen, or you could simply rebuild on the decent 534m2 block.

 

Park Avenue - $225K

Finishing in fourth on the affordable scale is Park Avenue with an average home price of $225,000.

An example of what's on offer is 23A Main St - a well presented high-set, three bedroom home on a level fenced allotment for just $159,000.

 

West Rocky - $234K

West Rockhampton has a lot to offer when it comes to property and with an average home price of just $234,000 there are certainly plenty of bargains to be had.

One such bargain is this fantastic two bedroom property at 6 Foreman St which is priced at $179,000.

 

Allenstown - $235K

If you're looking for a home in a trendy, close-to-everything area that won't break the bank, Allenstown has you covered with an average home price of $235,000.

216 West St, which features three double bedrooms, a renovated kitchen with walk-in pantry and an extra large living area with separate dining is an example of what you can purchase for just $149,000.

 

Koongal- $239K

The prices rise slightly as we head back over the Fitzroy to Koongal with an average home price of $239,000.

In a quiet spot at 404 Rhodes St, you'll find a high-set home with awesome mountain views, three bedrooms and air conditioning for just $185,000.

 

Wandal - $290K

Back across the river in increasingly popular Wandal, prices jump up to an average of $290,000.

If you're after a high set classic gable home, look no further than 33 New Exhibition Rd which features 3 bedrooms, a sun room, spacious lounge, good kitchen, dining room and a good bathroom for just $147,000.

 

Kawana - $305K

Close to CQUnivserity and multiple schools, Kawana cracks the $300K bracket with an average property price of $305,000.

At 27 Tozer St you'll find a lowset home featuring two large bedrooms, an open plan lounge/dining and kitchen area and an internal laundry on a huge 915m2 elevated block for just $160,000.

 

Gracemere - $310K

As we head to the outskirts of Rockhampton, prices rise again with the average property price in Gracmere coming in at $310K.

If you're after a solid low set brick home with a lovely verandah, generous size bedrooms and open plan living, 4 Lorraine Court is the one for you at $180,000.

 

Frenchville - $319K

In the much sought after suburb of Frenchville, the average property price jumps up to $319,000.

But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain with 161 Gair St, a three bedrooms, one bathroom home on 622m2 of land on the market for just $205,000.

 

Norman Gardens - $350K

Just around the corner in Norman Gardens average prices jump up again to $350,000.

At 32 Maxwell St, a lowset hardiplank and brick home recently made over on a 600m2 block is going for a steal at $229,000.

 

The Range - $351K

With an average house price of $351,000 The Range is not surprisingly one of the more expensive suburbs in the region.

But there's a bargain to be had at 82 West St with a 'work in progress' three-bedroom home with new kitchen and paint on the market for $196,000.

 

Parkhurst - $432K

As we head just north of Rockhampton to Parkhurst, prices sky rocket to an average of $432,000. Most likely due to the abundance of new homes and large blocks.

At 8 Bean Avenue sits a low-set brick home featuring three spacious bedrooms as well as a modern open-plan living, kitchen and dining area and air conditioning for $279,000.

 

Rockyview - $557K

Last but most definitely not least - the opposite in fact - is Rockview with an average home price of $557,000.

If you have a spare $455,000, 9 Samuel Place is the bargain buy of the suburb.

This lovely lowset brick home features an enormous main bedroom with ample walk in robe and ensuite as well as three other bedrooms, a generously proportioned kitchen/ dining and living area, a walk in storage room, powder room, spacious theatre room and covered patio.

 

