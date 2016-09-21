27°
News

REVEALED: The controversial Cap Hwy $75M upgrade letter

Melanie Plane
| 21st Sep 2016 8:05 AM
Traffic backs up on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere after a car crashed into a power pole. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Traffic backs up on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere after a car crashed into a power pole. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK060916ccrash1

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ACCORDING to Opposition roads spokesman Andrew Powell, this is the letter that was sent to Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and has been sitting on his desk for a month.

The letter is informing Mr Bailey that the Federal Government would be funding 80% of a number of regional road projects as part of the North Australian Roads Program including the $74.99 million duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

According to Mr Powell, in order to release the federal funds, Mr Bailey simply needs to respond to the letter. As yet, he hasn't done this.

"Yesterday Minister Bailey moved a motion in State Parliament calling on the Federal Government to push forward with the North Australian Roads Program, yet the Minister has a letter sitting in his office, offering federal funds for this exact program. Perhaps he should be keeping an eye on his correspondence?" Mr Powell said.

The Hon Mark Bailey MP

Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports

GPO Box 2644

Brisbane QLD 4001

Dear Minister,

As you are aware, the Australian Government has committed $600 million to the Northern Australia Roads Programme (Roads Programme). Applications for the Roads Programme closed mid-November 2015.

Jurisdictions were given additional time until late-February to provide the necessary information to allow for the assessment of proposals. As such, I have decided to consider the proposals in two tranches and I have considered the first tranche on the basis of alignment of submissions with the Infrastructure Australia Northern Australia Audit, the objectives of the Roads Programme as outlined in the White Paper on Developing Northern Australia, together with jurisdictional priority as per the Programme criteria.

Following assessment of the first tranche of proposals against the criteria, I am pleased to advise you that six projects in Queensland have been successful in securing Australian Government funding. Details of the successful projects are outlined in the table below.

Following your agreement, officials from my Department will work with your Department to settle the relevant funding instruments and associated documentation in accordance with the NPA, including any specific terms and conditions such as Indigenous employment and supplier use targets for each road project.

These discussions will include a review of the project scope and cost estimates, including the level of contingency and escalation applied to the project, to settle the specific amount of Australian Government funding that will be provided to the successful projects.

It should be noted that the Australian Government commitment to the Kennedy Development Road (The Lynd to Hughended) is made on the basis that the project can be completed by 2019-20, as per the Roads Programme criteria provided to you on 24 September 2015.

Once agreed, the projects will be added to the schedule to the National Partnership Agreement on Land Transport Infrastructure Projects between the Commonwealth and the States and Territories 2014-15 to 2018-19 (NPA).

Under the COAG Reform Fund Act 2008, the terms and conditions on which financial assistance is provided to States and Territories must be set out in written agreement. As per the 2016 Budget Night Letter, the terms and conditions contained within the NPA and the associated Notes on Administration will continue to apply.

I therefore seek your written agreement to delivering the six selected projects for the Northern Australia Roads Programme, and that their delivery will comply with the terms and conditions contained in the NPA.

The Australian Government looks forward to working with the Queensland Government in delivering these important infrastructure projects for northern Australia.

Yours sincerely

Darren Chester

 

Melanie Plane
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  andrew bailey, capricorn highway, darren chester, northern australia roads programme, politics

Who is waiting on who for the Cap Hwy duplication funds?

Who is waiting on who for the Cap Hwy duplication funds?

Federal and State politicans argue over who is waiting on who with regards to roads projects in Central Queensland

Coal truck driver suing mine he crashed at

Former mine truck driver who crashed 280-tonn truck suing Anglo Coal

Your chance to own a slice of Rockhampton history

OLD CLASSIC: 322 Agnes St on The Range is up for auction next month and has attracted a lot of interest from potiential buyers due to it's histoy.

THE home located at 322 Agnes St is more than your average home.

Barnaby Joyce and Bill Byrne clash over dam delay

Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaks during a news conference in Brisbane, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Mr Joyce challenged opposition leader Bill Shorten in regards to Senator Sam Dastyari accepting money and gifts from a China-based business in 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said Mr Joyce was muddying the waters here

Local Partners

Yoga joins forces with live music for unique experience

Hoad will be composing music, performing live with Shelly's yoga class on Saturday at Queen Street Hall.

CQ train derailment damages 22km of track

A coal train derailed near Stanwell in 2010

Coking coal supplies hit by CQ train derailment

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

Sensational Family Home

181 Vallis Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $319,000 neg

From the moment you step inside you will quickly realise this is no ordinary home! This property has been extensively renovated, the living area has been opened up...

Price Reduced as Owner says SELL!

226 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

This unique home has plenty to offer for a family, home business, hobbyist or even the opportunity for redevelopment. It is close to all amenities and within the...

Stunning Gable with 3 Phase Powered Shed

7 Penlington Street, The Range 4700

House 4 3 6 $619,000

This immaculate high-set weatherboard gable home is situated on the corner of Penlington and Henry street The Range. Within walking distance to the St Peter's...

The best of both worlds – ocean and rural views

7 Pitcairn Court, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Rarely do such blocks become available with such spectacular views at this ... $147,500

Rarely do such blocks become available with such spectacular views at this price. All that is needed is your imagination to build your dream home. Capture the...

DEVELOPERS VISION, POTENTIAL POTENTIAL!!

26 Quarry St and 9 Kellow St, The Range 4700

Residential Land Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to ... Offers to...

Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to bring both of these properties to the market with the potential of attracting developers...

8429m2 OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT SITE IN BERSERKER

216 Craig Street, Berserker 4701

Residential Land Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase ... Offers to...

Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase such a sizeable block in the suburb of Berserker. Complimented with bushland and Frenchman's...

8429m2 OF POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT SITE IN BERSERKER

216 Craig Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase ... Offers to...

Not too often will you be rewarded with the opportunity to purchase such a sizeable block in the suburb of Berserker. Complimented with bushland and Frenchman's...

DEVELOPERS VISION, POTENTIAL POTENTIAL!!

26 Quarry St and 9 Kellow St, The Range 4700

Commercial Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to ... Offers to...

Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to bring both of these properties to the market with the potential of attracting developers...

DEVELOPERS VISION, POTENTIAL POTENTIAL!!

26 Quarry St and 9 Kellow St, The Range 4700

House 5 2 Offers to...

Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to bring both of these properties to the market with the potential of attracting developers...

Council approves new North Rocky development

NEW UNITS: An aerial view of the proposed site for a unit development in Berserker.

The complex is set to include eight units

Your chance to own a slice of Rockhampton history

OLD CLASSIC: 322 Agnes St on The Range is up for auction next month and has attracted a lot of interest from potiential buyers due to it's histoy.

THE home located at 322 Agnes St is more than your average home.

HOT PROPERTY: Major Cap Coast retail centre hits the market

Shopping complex for sale at 30 Mary St, Yeppoon

This shopping complex could be all yours.

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.