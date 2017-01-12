34°
REVEALED: The CQ mining stocks to watch in 2017

12th Jan 2017 6:10 AM
BMA'S Caval Ridge Mine - Workers walking to Electric Rope Shovel.
BMA'S Caval Ridge Mine - Workers walking to Electric Rope Shovel. Lee Constable

AUSTRALIAN mining stocks are back, according to a leading resources analyst.

Jason Stevenson is an analyst for Money Morning and he's compiled a list of the top 10 mining stocks in Australia in 2017.

Four of these companies have operations based in Central Queensland.

"After eight years in the doldrums...a growing chorus of growth hungry investors have shaken off 'mining bust' fears and are piling back into a special group of resource stocks," an article published by Money Morning says.

"The S&P 300 Metals and Mining Index is up more than 50% in six months.

"That's the biggest half-year rise for the index since the market recovery of 2009.

"But the performance of the index doesn't compare to the gains some canny investors have racked up on the right mining stocks.

"The six month-long flurry of investment in the resource sector has sparked a string of fast, three-digit gains on some mining stocks."

The stocks of some mining companies have already risen by more than 150%.

According to Mr Stevenson, this is only the start.

Here are his top tips, relating to CQ.

1. BHP Billiton

Market cap: $59.03b

 

Generic mining pic - Caval Ridge Mine dump truck. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
Generic mining pic - Caval Ridge Mine dump truck. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

CQ operations: Queensland Coal comprises the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) and BHP Billiton Mitsui Coal (BMC) assets in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, Australia.

BMA operates seven Bowen Basin mines (Goonyella Riverside, Broadmeadow, Daunia, Peak Downs, Saraji, Blackwater and Caval Ridge) and owns and operates the Hay Point Coal Terminal near Mackay.

BMC owns and operates two open-cut metallurgical coal mines in the Bowen Basin - South Walker Creek Mine and Poitrel Mine.

Summary: Iron ore division is still profitable despite the fall in the iron ore price. Expect the energy division to drive the business over the next 10 years. Both divisions will experience pain in the immediate future.

2. Rio Tinto

 

Rio Tinto&#39;s Hail Creek mine.
Rio Tinto's Hail Creek mine. Contributed

Market cap: $18.75b

CQ operations: Rio Tinto Coal Australia operates the Hail Creek and Kestrel mines. The company also operates the Yarwun alumina refinery, 10km north-west of Gladstone.

Summary: The second largest iron ore producer in the world. Company revenue is heavily dependent on iron ore. I also like the company's exposure to copper, a sector with tremendous supply problems and good growth potential.

3. Santos

 

Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.
Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.

Market cap: $7.4b

CQ operations: Santas has a number of operations across the state, including the GLNG in Gladstone

Summary: Mostly a gas play. 30% ownership in the Gladstone LNG project. This project has started producing. Last year, Santos' balance sheet was in dire straits. I analysed the company for Resource Speculator readers before the capital raising and suggested we would see lower prices in the months ahead. My analysis proved correct. Now, while Santas appears to be cheap, its balance sheet remains extremely leveraged. That said, when oil prices return to their bull market state, Santos should provide a good punt.

4. Whitehaven Coal

 

Dingo Project - Joe Jade Damien Denso wrapping connectors.
Dingo Project - Joe Jade Damien Denso wrapping connectors. contributed

Market cap: $774m

CQ operations: Whitehaven Coal has interests in 70% of the Dingo Project located within Central Queensland. This project targets open-cut hard coking, PCI and thermal coal. The project is a joint venture with Cockatoo Coal via its subsidiary, Independent Coal Pty Limited.

Summary: Large demand for thermal and coking coal from India and China. Long-term coal will suffer as the shift to 'cleaner' energy intensifies. That said, China's energy needs require 50% coal...this will likely remain the same in the future. Whitehaven should be a strong play of the future at these levels; it's operating near its cost of production. Whitehaven remains a speculative play with coal in the dumps. However, coal won't stay at these low prices forever. Still, at the present low priced environment, tread carefully.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bowen basin coal mines cq mining

REVEALED: The CQ mining stocks to watch in 2017

