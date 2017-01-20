REVEALED: The mining giant that only wants regional workers

IN 2017, mining giant Glencore have taken a new approach to how they recruit staff - restricting it only to regional Queenslanders.

As a result of restricting advertising to areas associated with its Queenland mining operations, Glencore has welcomed 16 new apprentices to its Queensland coal workforce this month and six of those apprentices are from Rockhampton. The remainder are from Cairns, Mackay, Emerald and Bowen.

Overall Glencore have 160 young people currently learning trades across the company's Australian coal business with 65 of these apprentices training in Glencore's Queensland operations.

Rockhampton's Trent Tones, Kane Tougher, Joshua Esson, Lleyton Goodie, Kurt Picking and Daniel Adams are the lucky six to land jobs in the industry and were welcomed at a Glencore 'family' BBQ in Emerald this week.

Trent and Daniel will be heading to Glencore's Oaky Creek complex, Kane and Lleyton will be at Clermont open cut, and Joshua and Kurt will be at Rolleston open cut.

They will begin their training off-site, acquiring basic skills and an understanding of the industrial working environment at skills centre training provided by Emerald TAFE.

After about six months they join Glencore's working mine operations and, through their second and third years, move from site to site as well as external service providers who service Glencore's mining equipment.

Glencore Coal's Director of Engineering, Mark Winchester, said the Glencore apprentice program offered many opportunities.

"We are committed to providing young people with career paths, particularly those from communities associated with our mining operations," Mr Winchester said.

"We've continued to provide training for more than 150 apprentices in recent years, despite the challenges our industry has faced.

"And we'll again be investing more than $1.5million this year in developing our future workforce."

All of Glencore's Queensland apprentice cohort from 2nd to 4th Year were also in Emerald this week, participating in the annual two-day apprentice meeting and activities at Emerald TAFE.