REVEALED: The new destination for every celebration

Korte's Resort at Parkhurst are expanding just a year after opening, with Rockhampton Regional Council approving plans for a new function centre.

THERE are plenty of Central Queensland businesses doing it tough, but one has bucked the trend.

In the year since it opened, Korte's Resort has enjoyed continued growth and rave reviews on internet-based accommodation booking sites.

The family-owned resort at Parkhurst boasts accommodation, a restaurant and pool which welcomes overnight guests and those looking to escape the heat for a few hours.

With Rockhampton Regional Council's tick of approval, Brad Korte said the venue would also soon host a new function facility perfect for weddings, milestone birthdays and many more big events.

Mr Korte said it had been a "great” first year for the new resort.

"Not many people can say they are expanding at the moment or building up their business,” he said.

The Lake House will sit out over the resort's man-made lake, surrounded by the growing landscaped gardens.

Floor plans for a new function facility at Korte's Resort Parkhurst. Contributed

A report tabled in last week's council meeting revealed the proposed facility will include two function spaces with bi-fold doors leading to an undercover deck area overlooking the water.

The Lake House will be fully self-contained, with a warming kitchen, bar, plant room and amenities.

Mr Korte said it would comfortable seat 200 people and was set to go to tender as soon as possible, with a view to construction being finalised in the first quarter of 2017.

The function facility will run alongside the existing Steakhouse at the resort, which caters for up to 150 people with indoor and alfresco dining.

Mr Korte said there had already been quite a lot of demand for functions to be held in the Lake House once it's constructed.

Hutchinson Builders Rockhampton won a Master Builders award for their work on Korte's Resort at Parkhurst. Marelyn Barr

With the closure of the Capricorn Resort earlier this year, Mr Korte hoped the Lake House would provide people with another good venue option for celebrations in the region.

"We've been pushing for this one as much as possible,” he said.

"There's a very, very large demand for it at the moment.

"We are a little bit smaller than the old Capricorn Resort, but we are a niche market.

"It's something where people want quality.”

As well as the Lake House, Mr Korte said the resort would soon be expanding their accommodation with work underway on stage two of the project.