REVEALED: The next hot robotic household appliance

The R80Li Robotic Lawnmower quietly circumnavigates the lawn whilst avoiding obstacles in its path, cutting every blade of grass.

WE'VE all come to love the robotic vacuum cleaner or the self cleaning kitchen appliance.

And then the vacuum cleaner was upgraded to include a mop feature.

And now, an Australian company has unveiled the next hot robotic household appliance - a robotic lawn mower.

"Robots can vacuum your carpet, now they can mow up to a massive 800m² of lawn", said Josh Turner, Product Marketing Manager for Gardena Australia.

"Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the R80Li happily mows all on its own automatically returning to the charging station when needed", Mr Turner said.

Safely nestled well inside the body of the mower, razor sharp pivoting blades trim the grass tips with every pass turning it into a fine mulch that gradually helps to fertilise the lawn. Traditional lawnmowers use heavy fixed blades to tear off large sections of the grass, leaving it damaged and stressed.

Lift, tilt and collision sensors ensure the cutting blades automatically stop spinning should something unexpected happen. A loud alarm and unique security pin also provide added protection.

The R80Li requires minimal maintenance. After the initial one off installation of the charging station, non-invasive boundary wire and guide wire, the unit automatically operates unsupervised according to the user defined program.

"Australians can be time poor, keeping up with work and life means we don't always have the ability to spend each week manicuring our lawns in our spare time. The R80Li Robotic Lawnmower allows you to spend your time where it is most important, with family and friends, or just relaxing with peace of mind that your lawn is taken care of", Mr Turner concluded.

Robotic lawnmowers were first launched over 20 years ago and are prolific throughout Europe but few have made it to Australian shores.

Australian lawns can be quite complex, they feature hard wearing couch or buffalo grass and incorporate multiple areas.

