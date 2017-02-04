REVEALED: The restaurant that will change Rocky's CBD

THE SKY is the limit when it comes to who will take up residence in arguably Rockhampton's most sought-after slice of CBD real estate.

As demolition of the former Saigon Saigon circular river front restaurant at Quay and Denham Sts began this week, tenders opened for the exclusive lease of the upper level bar and restaurant that will open in its place as part of the impressive new Pier structure.

The Pier is a major feature of the $36 million Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation which is jointly funded by Rockhampton Regional Council, the State Government and the Federal Government.

Rockhampton Regional Council and local commercial agents Knight Frank Rockhampton and Region will work together to market the unique piece of real estate which features a 360m2 restaurant and bar extending over the Fitzroy River, with both indoor and outdoor alfresco dining.

In a nod to the CBD's old industrial factories and warehouses, the Pier will boast raw materials including a corten steel exterior, steel beams and floor to ceiling windows, creating a minimalist style with an industrial edge.

Principal and Director of Knight Frank Rockhampton and Region Pat O'Driscoll said the unique property had attracted a flood of interest from parties right across the country.

"News of what is happening here is out within the local market and further afield as well," Mr O'Driscoll said.

"Between myself and Jonathon Offord from our Knight Frank office, we've had some considerable interest already tabled by some very good operators and we are looking forward to exploring those going forward."

In regards to what kind of restaurant is best suited for the space, Mr O'Driscoll said it was 'an open book'.

"What we have here is a very unique and stylish property that the operator of the future going forward is going to put their own stamp on," he said.

"We are in this wonderful region where we've got wonderful produce, seafood, beef, lamb, poultry, fruit and veg, and with this over the next 12 months evolving, the right operator is going to be able to put their own touches to it.

"We're not putting a particular style of restaurant on it. We're looking for breakfast through to dinner and then after to make it a vibrant, welcoming hub."

Cr Strelow said her desire for the site is that it becomes absolutely crowded and vibrant.

"I need it to be the place that makes Quay St and the CBD the go-to space and from there people can spread out to other restaurants.

"We're really keen that this is packed with people, so the sort of offering that will have a strong attraction to the broader community."

Demolition of the existing structure, which was historically a band rotunda before it became a women's restroom and then finally the Saigon Saigon restaurant, will be complete by next Friday.

Early last year the owner of Saigon Saigon received a substantial settlement from RRC to cover the costs of a total relocation of his riverside restaurant business due to the demolition.

Construction of the Pier was awarded to Woollam Constructions late 2016 and is due to be completed at end of the year following the full re-opening of a revitalised Quay Street.

Tenders for the Pier restaurant opened on February 1 and will close on Wednesday, March 1 2017.