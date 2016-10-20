REVEALED: The worst streets in Rocky for drugs

A quantity of the drug ice was found during the operation.Photo Kelly Butterworth / CQ News

IN THE past 12 months, Queensland Police have investigated 2146 drug offences in the Rockhampton region.

Over the past three years, the number of drug offences in the Rocky area has increased from 1372 in the same period from 2013-14 and 1847 from 2014-15.

In the last three months alone, Rockhampton police have investigated more than 500 offences and in the past month alone, more than 150 offences.

Queensland Police Crime Data has revealed hotspots for drug offences in the Rockhampton region.

Topping the list as the worst street for drugs in Rockhampton is Jardine St with 131 offences recorded in the last year.

The second worst street for drugs is East St, with 71 offences followed by Phillips St, Berserker, with 49.

Other streets with high drug offence numbers include George St (43), Bolsover St (42), Dean St and Berserker St (both 33), Elphinstone St (29) and Mason St and Denison Lane (both with 28).

Community information is vital to help stemming the flow of drugs across the country and the Dob in a Dealer campaign is one of the initiatives backed by the Federal Government in a multi-pronged approach to addressing drug manufacture and use.

If you have information about someone who is manufacturing or dealing drugs call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au.