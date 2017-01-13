36°
REVEALED: Unique new business opens on Coast

Amy Haydock | 18th Jan 2017 7:14 AM
LOCAL FAMILY FOCUS: Chef Amber with husband and manager Cameron Kinsey and chef Kirsten Janes at Whisk in Yeppoon which officially opened on Friday.
LOCAL FAMILY FOCUS: Chef Amber with husband and manager Cameron Kinsey and chef Kirsten Janes at Whisk in Yeppoon which officially opened on Friday.

IT'S been two years in the making but the doors of Whisk are finally open.

Priding itself on customer service and a fresh new menu, locals are already filling up the seats at the James St spot, formerly known as The Grind, since its opening on Friday.

The new family business looked into buying a cafe/restaurant in several locations in Queensland but their hometown of Yeppoon turned out to be the perfect opportunity.

Owner Andrew Ireland said this was the first time he and his wife, Helen, two daughters Amber Kinsey and Kirsten Janes and son-in-law Cameron Kinsey would work alongside each other.

"We looked at a number of different locations, we checked out the Gold Coast, we checked out the Sunshine Coast,” he told the Capricorn Coast Mirror on Friday.

"So we identified it firstly as an opportunity to come home and secondly we think this region's got potential. So this particular business was one that excited us compared to what we looked at in other places.”

Whisk barista Keeley Blacker whips up some coffee.
Whisk barista Keeley Blacker whips up some coffee.

Mr Ireland said each family member's skill set lent itself to the hospitality industry.

"It really came about because I retired from my career and my two daughters are the chefs here,” he said.

"And my son-in-law Cameron, his background is hospitality. He's been general manager of surf clubs, restaurants.”

Home-made, decadent sweets fill the display cabinet, while coffee aromas and the chatter of locals fill the cafe's space, which Mr Ireland was happy to see on opening day.

"We made some changes in the kitchen, made some changes outside here, but by and large the major changes have been around the menu and we've also introduced table service here, as opposed to other models that have operated here before, where people just line up at the counter, order and then go and take a seat,” he explained.

"So we're trying to take a more personal approach with our customers, get to know them, therefore we learn what their normal menu requirements are. So after a while we'll get to know that and, ultimately, they won't have to ask.”

Mr Ireland said everything on the menu would be made on-site, except the tomato sauce.

"Again it comes from my kids' experience, they've worked in restaurants all over Queensland and New South Wales,” he said.

"They had an idea in their mind as to how they wanted this to run and it was more of a customer service focus.”

NOW OPEN

Whisk is open from 5.30am-4pm Monday to Thursday and on Friday until 10pm for tapas at this stage.

