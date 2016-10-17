REVEALED: What Adani means for Rocky

ROCKHAMPTON is poised to become the site of Adani's regional headquarters, according to Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow.

In a move Cr Strelow declared a "lovely affirmation of the project”, the mining company advertised four jobs for the proposed Carmichael mine last week; two in the regional headquarters.

In April, Adani announced major hubs would be located in one of three centres: Rockhampton, Townsville or Mackay.

Cr Strelow said while the decision-making process was ongoing, Rockhampton's airport, infrastructure and geographical location were some of the selling points of the council's tailor-made business case presented to Adani.

"All roads lead straight out to Carmichael,” Cr Strelow said.

"We would like to see a bit more work done on the Capricorn Hwy, but we think that there is a natural connection between us and the new mine.

"We also have great connectivity to Brisbane.

"We think that the pricing of our housing here is one of our great strengths as well and, of course, we own the airport; let's never underestimate the importance of Rockhampton's control of its own airport, it allows us to control our future.”

Cr Strelow said the council was also vying for the Rockhampton region to provide the labour force for fly-in fly-out (FIFO) work.

"We handle international aircraft, we do so on a regular basis,” Cr Strelow said.

"FIFO has some particular needs and we can work with a proponent to make sure we deliver those, but it's more about perhaps portioning off a section of the airport for specific FIFO use and that's something we can accommodate as well.”

Map of Adani in relation to Central Queensland townships.

Rockhampton Region councillor Neil Fisher said the council had shown its credentials over the past five years as a major player and major source of Adani's work and contract force.

Cr Fisher is confident the region's existing businesses, as well as up-and-coming innovators, would all contribute to Rockhampton positioning itself as the next generation of support for what is set to become Australia's largest mine.

Employment opportunities for the mine infrastructure phase and the ongoing mine operations will arise upon commencement of the project, with construction expected to begin next year.

Together with the mine, rail, port, supply chain and subcontracting opportunities, this will equate to thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Some of the supply chain opportunities for the region will include engineering, construction, maintenance, heavy machinery, equipment, transport, camps, and labour hire; all of which Cr Fisher said were in abundance in our region.

"A lot of our businesses, whether you are talking about concrete railway sleepers to actually build the rail lines into new mines, to some of the latest in environmental research and environmental work, it's something that all of that can come out of Rockhampton, and we have got world-leading companies that are actually providing this type of service, product to the mines,” he said.

Cr Strelow encouraged locals to apply for the positions advertised.