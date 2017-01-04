REVEALED: What medical issues saw more people at Rocky ED this festive season

THE Emergency Department at Rockhampton Hospital is getting busier each festive season with the main issues being related to drugs, alcohol and mental health.

Figures show Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department teams were busier this festive season on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

Figures were down this year on New Year's Day compared to last year.

Senior Medical Officer in the Emergency Department Dr Corné Esterhuysen said the main causes for presentation over the break were drug and alcohol intoxication, and mental health issues.

"When family members aren't around during holiday seasons a lot of people feel sad and don't have support systems," Dr Esterhuysen said.

"We ensure the patient has support available for follow-up from mental health experts in the community.

"From 11pm on New Year's Eve through until 6am on New Year's Day we saw several cases of alcohol intoxication.

"This is vomiting and stomach upsets which require IV drips to rehydrate the patient. There were also cases of broken bones due to falls or fights while intoxicated."

Dr Esterhuysen said while the numbers were high, this was not out of the ordinary for the Christmas period.

"Our staff are psyched up for busy shifts at this time of year, and we know what to expect."

So much so, the ED usually misses out on the traditional countdown to end the year.

"We're so busy with our patients it's often morning before we realise it's a New Year," Dr Esterhuysen said.

On Christmas Day in 2015 there were 111 patients that went through the ED and 157 patients on Boxing Day.

On New Year's Eve in 2015 there were 117 seen by the ED department and 171 on January 1, 2016.

As parents enjoy the last few weeks of school holidays, ED staff remind them to stay safe on the roads and near water.

"Across the country there have been a lot of drownings and it is a terrible time for road accidents when many families are on the highways," he said.

"Please take every step to avoid an accident. Make sure your car is safe and not overloaded, everyone is wearing a seatbelt or in a suitable car seat, the driver is well rested and not distracted

."